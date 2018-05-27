Someone Is Making The Prison From The Walking Dead in Far Cry 5

People are doing some pretty awesome things with Far Cry Arcade, such as this one Reddit user, who is making a map of The Prison from The Walking Dead.

That’s right, a Reddit user by the name of Solid_Gold_Turd, is in the process of merging the world of Far Cry with the world of The Walking Dead for an unofficial, but still awesome, crossover.

As you can see, despite not being complete, the Far Cry Arcade map already looks pretty accurate and faithful to The Prison, or at least as accurate and faithful as it can be, it’s a Far Cry 5 level editor after all.

SGT notes that they still have more to add to make it look more authentic, mostly smaller detail stuff, like trees and odds and ends that will make it look not so barren.

At the moment, SGT is about 50 percent done with the prison yard, and has used about 38 percent of the textures and objects, as well as 15 percent of the memory. In other words, there’s a ton of room for them to add more.

SGT also notes that the interior of The Prison won’t see as much work and detail as the exterior. Further, when the game’s zombies-themed DLC hits, and thus zombie assets are released, they will be added to the map. As for right now, their undead shoes are being filled with ‘Angels.’

For those that don’t know: The Prison, or the West Georgia Correctional Facility as it is referred to in the TV series, is the central location in AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 3, and the first half of Season 4.

Far Cry 5 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our official review of the new entry in the open-world first-person shooter series, which has notably broken franchise sales records.

For more information on Far Cry Arcade, a new addition to the series, click here. The feature has already produced other awesome crossover maps, including a Ready Player One map and a map based on the island in Lost.