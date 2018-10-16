‘Sonic Colors’ May Finally Be Making Its Way To Steam

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has a number of hit games available to purchase on Steam, from hit favorites like Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces to long-lost titles like Sonic Lost World and Sonic CD. But one game that’s conspicuously missing from the line-up is Sonic Colors, which originally debuted on Nintendo Wii years ago, but hasn’t been seen elsewhere. However, it looks like it may get its debut on Steam.

There’s a Steam sale for Sonic the Hedgehog titles that appears to be coming up on the PC platform, one that offers great deals on hit titles. However, if you take a look at the art below, provided by Twitter account @Tracker_TD, it appears that Sonic Colors is being advertised — despite the fact it’s not on the service yet.

You tryin ta tell us somethin pic.twitter.com/ipZSAA5LUj — Trackula (@Tracker_TD) October 16, 2018

And you can tell it’s a legitimate advertisement because it does feature other Sonic games that are on the service, including Sonic Mania, Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed and Sonic Generations.

We emailed Sega on the matter, but they haven’t responded as of yet, and likely won’t. This could very well be a “surprise” title set to be available on the service, though a price point hasn’t been given yet.

On the other hand, there’s a slight chance that the picture was simply put on the page in error, without the rep realizing it’s from a game that’s not available on the service. Again, they haven’t said, so it’s hard to tell for sure.

Still, if any game does deserve a re-release, it’s Sonic Colors. This was an underappreciated gem in the same vein as Generations, with beautiful level design, fine use of “Wisps” creatures, and fun gameplay. A re-release wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world — and in stunning high definition nonetheless.

We’ll see what the publisher has up its sleeve. But if obscure favorites like Lost World can come to the service, then there’s no question that Colors deserves its place in the sun as well.

In the meantime, you can check out Sonic Colors for the Nintendo Wii, as well as a variation for the Nintendo DS.