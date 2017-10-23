Sonic Forces’ Latest Trailer Highlights Characters And Features

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the arrival of the latest Sonic the Hedgehog adventure from Sega, Sonic Forces, and it promises to bring a number of changes that will keep players on their toes. And if you need an idea of what’s in store, the latest trailer should provide you with a pretty good idea.

While the trailer is in Japanese, it has a pretty good overview of what’s coming. First off, we get the lowdown on the characters that are involved with the game, including Sonic himself, as well as old-school Sonic (the secondary character) and the custom avatar character that the player will use in the game. We also see that the story involves Sonic’s buddy Tails, as well as plenty of villains, including Eggman and the newly introduced Infinite, as well as others.

There’s also a glimpse at the game’s customization system, which gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of designs you can put behind your character, should you feel compelled. Of course, if you prefer, you can just run through the game with Sonic or Classic Sonic.

As you complete missions within the game, you’ll unlock even more that you can do with your character, as you’ll unlock new avatar parts that you can outfit them with, depending on how far you progress in the game. It never hurts to have motivation to keep pushing forward.

The wispon is also featured in the trailer, which works as a combination of weapon and gadget that can be used not only against foes, but also getting around. The W. Boost is also featured, and this lets you work alongside another character, so that you can speed through levels even faster than ever before.

Again, it’s in Japanese, and it’s unknown if a U.S. version of the trailer is going to be released (we’d be a bit surprised if it wasn’t), but it can still be seen above, and really gives an impression of what the game will offer. And if you’re a fan of Sonic games, you’re in for some good news.

Sonic Forces releases on November 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.