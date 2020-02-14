Sonic Prime Leak Reveals First Look at Netflix TV Series

✖

Our first look at Sonic Prime -- an upcoming 3D animated TV series from Netflix -- has been revealed, but not courtesy of Sega, Man of Action Entertainment, or WildBrain, but a new leak. The leak comes the way of Patrick Horan -- via ArtStation -- and consists of several pieces of concept art. In other words, none of it is indicative of how the show will actually look, but it does possibly provide insight into the show's art direction.

As you would expect, the images have since been yanked, but not before the Internet got its receipt. Unfortunately, without context, it's difficult to analyze the images, but they appear to confirm the show will be set in some type of multiverse. In other words, it looks like the show will be centered around time travel and different takes on characters like Sonic, Tails, Amy, and of course, Dr. Eggman.

Unfortunately, Knuckles -- and many other characters -- are missing from the concept art. This may suggest they aren't pivotal to the show and its story, but for now, this is nothing more than an assumption.

Below, you can check out the concept art for yourself, courtesy of Tails' Channel:

pic.twitter.com/JxC7UXVrZP — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 23, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does the new animated Sonic series look?