Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game Announced

As you might recall, Xbox put out a call for ideas for a Space Jam: A New Legacy video back late last year with the plan being that Xbox would bring the winning ideas to life and release a video game for Space Jam: A New Legacy this year. Nothing was announced since then, however -- until now. Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is a new beat-'em-up video game developed by Digital Eclipse featuring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny. It is set to release as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks benefit program globally as of July 1st and then become more widely available as of July 15th.

"Our team is mainly composed of game industry veterans who grew up when arcades were flourishing," said Stephen Frost, Executive Producer at Digital Eclipse, as part of today's announcement. "That era of gaming is a constant reminder of some of the happiest times in our lives. That feeling of joy—along with the incredible Looney Tunes IP and of course a basketball icon like LeBron—is what drove us to try and capture the magic of those days and the spirit of games popular during that time. We wanted to bring a taste of that to modern gamers, especially those who never got to experience the days of arcades, while also reigniting a sense of nostalgia."

"The biggest inspiration for my ideas for the game was my love for classic beat ‘em up games," the adult winner of the contest from the United States, Ricky, said as part of the same announcement. "With the theme and settings of Space Jam: A New Legacy and Looney Tunes there's so much room for creativity and having such lively characters makes even the thinking process so much fun!"

"I love playing video games to experience the story, environment and mechanics," the youth winner from India, Narayan, also said in the announcement. "I am very excited and overjoyed to have my game idea brought to life by Xbox. It’s a dream come true."

As noted above, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is set to launch exclusively as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks starting July 1st before releasing more widely on July 15th. Xbox also revealed a new set of Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers today. Space Jam: A New Legacy itself is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Space Jam sequel right here.

