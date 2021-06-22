PS4 May Be Losing One of Its Biggest Exclusive Games Soon

✖

PS4 may be losing one of its biggest exclusive games. Recently, Sony Interactive Entertainment has started to bring some of its exclusives to PS4. It's already done this with Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, and Days Gone, and the expectation is it will continue to do this. In fact, one of its biggest exclusive series in the past -- MLB The Show -- is now on Xbox. Suffice to say, the term "PlayStation exclusive" doesn't carry as much weight as it used to, which brings us to today.

This morning, speculation that Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC started to make the rounds, thanks to Amazon. For a reason not yet clear, Amazon has updated its box art for Ghost of Tsushima. The new box art features a variety of changes that aren't very substantial, but what's noteworthy is that the "Only on PlayStation" watermark is gone.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't announced the game for PC, but it's possible Amazon knows something we don't know. Whatever the case, the change is enough to have PlayStation fans curious about what's going on.

Of course, PlayStation and Amazon could squash the speculation with a comment or clarification or explanation, but right now, both parties are remaining silent. And we don't expect this to change, for a variety of reasons. That said, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

