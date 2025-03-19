Sega Reveals New Data from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Closed Beta

Earlier this year, Sega held a closed network test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, the next game featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his supporting cast. A lot of fans got a chance to see what the racing game has to offer, and have now shared their feedback with Sega. In a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account, the publisher says it’s now “driving down the road to release with your feedback in mind.” It remains to be seen just how much of that feedback the developers will actually take into consideration, but hopefully it results in a stronger game overall.

The closed beta apparently featured players from “over 130 regions.” During the brief window the beta was available, those players managed to cross more than 1 million finish lines. During the test, players were given access to several playable characters from the game, and Sega has now revealed which ones were the most popular. Unsurprisingly, Sonic took home the top spot. Shadow was the second most played racer, which lines up with what ComicBook’s Michael Murphy noticed during his time with the beta. The final spot in the top 3 was taken by Cream and Cheese.

Shadow proved pretty popular in the closed beta for sonic racing: crossworlds

As of this writing, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds does not have a set release date, but the game will arrive at some point this year. It’s possible Sega has not settled on an exact date, as it will need some time to make adjustments based on player feedback. Sega has largely embraced a fall release window for Sonic the Hedgehog games over the last few years, with most franchise games arriving in October or November, in time for the holiday season. It’s possible that’s the plan, especially if Nintendo is planning to release its own mascot themed racing game sometime over the next few months.

If Sega really is planning to hold off on Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds until sometime this fall, that might come as a disappointment to some fans. However, we can likely expect to see some additional details surrounding the game. It’s possible Sega could sift more through the feedback from players, and that we could learn more about racers and tracks that weren’t accessible in the closed beta. We might even get to see an open beta!

Outside of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega does have other plans for the blue blur this year. A fall release window would give the publisher a chance to put more of its marketing focus on Sonic Rumble, which is coming to Steam and mobile platforms this spring. Fans have been getting somewhat impatient waiting for the global launch, as the game has already arrived in other regions. However, the company says that it plans on bringing back “many” of the cosmetic items that U.S. based players have missed through events.

