Sonic Rumble Developer Says “Many” Limited-Time Cosmetics Will Return After Global Launch

Late last month, Sega announced a delay for Sonic Rumble‘s global launch. While players in some regions have been able to enjoy the game for a while now, Sonic the Hedgehog fans in the U.S. have been kept waiting. Following the delay, Sega has now addressed many of the limited-time items and events that have appeared in the game throughout the “pre-launch” window. In a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account, Sega says that it has plans to make these events and cosmetics available a second time, once the global launch takes place.

“Many of these incredible Skins, Chaos, and Stickers will make a comeback once the game is live worldwide, so you won’t miss your chance to grab them. While we can’t guarantee that every cosmetic will return immediately, we will try to give everyone a chance to obtain them eventually,” Sega wrote on the game’s official account.

sonic rumble is an online game coming to steam and mobile

Sega’s statement carefully avoids committing to bringing back every cosmetic in Sonic Rumble. However, it seems the developers will try to bring back as many as possible. That alone is offering relief for fans frustrated by the delay. Since the game’s pre-launch, U.S. fans have had to watch on as players in other regions have gotten the chance to unlock limited-time cosmetics, not knowing if they would ever have a similar opportunity. Sega’s statement goes on to say that these limited-time skins and events were added “to make the game fun and exciting for those who already have access.”

While Sega has finally offered some kind of explanation about the content, fans are still wondering why Sonic Rumble is taking so long to be released in the U.S. We don’t have an official explanation, but it’s possible Sega is expecting high interest in the region, and needs to make sure that the servers are ready to accommodate the influx of players. That’s just conjecture, but it wouldn’t be the first time a developer had a soft launch in smaller regions, before making their game available globally.

In addition to that announcement, Sega also revealed that Sonic Rumble has now passed 600,000 pre-registrations. That was the threshold needed to unlock the Crystal Chao Buddy as part of the current campaign ahead of the global launch. Interestingly enough, the game’s website has not been updated with the number of pre-registrations required to unlock the final two tier goals, which are skins of Garnet Knuckles and Movie Sonic. The previous rewards were unlocked with every 200,000 pre-registrations, leading fans to assume Garnet Knuckles will unlock at 800,000 and Movie Sonic at 1 million. Since each tier just has a question mark attached though, it’s possible Sega could lower the requirements to ensure that the freebies are made available to all players.

