Nintendo Switch Online Just Dropped 2 New Sets of Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online members have been treated to some extra exciting freebies lately. We’ve already had 3 waves of Pokemon Pokopia icons, not to mention some physical notebooks and other items for cashing in those Platinum Points. And now, Nintendo is going all out to celebrate the March 26th launch of the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup at Bellabel Park. That means even more freebies have just arrived on the Nintendo Switch Online rewards page for a limited time.

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On March 26th, the Nintendo Switch Online rewards page got a big update with not one, but two, new sets of profile icons. The final wave of Pokemon Pokopia icons has arrived and will be available until April 2nd. And to celebrate the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a set of Mario-themed icons has landed in the Platinum Points shop as well. This will be the first of 3 waves of icons honoring the new version of the Mario game, giving Nintendo fans plenty of options for updating their profile icon to their hearts’ content.

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Whether you’re looking to refresh your Nintendo Switch Online profile or just want to have options for the future, today is an exciting time to check out the lineup. The final round of Pokemon Pokopia icon elements has arrived, giving fans of the cozy game even more options for showing their Pokemon fandom. New additions this time around include Ditto as Graveller and Magnemite, as well as several Pokemon variants like Chef Dente, Smearguru, and DJ Rotom. This final wave of Pokopia profile elements will be available until April 1st, so be sure to grab them while you can.

If you’re more of a Mario fan, the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder icon elements might be more your speed. This first drop features iconic characters like Mario and Rosalina, plus a Luma and a Talking Flower. There are also quite a few colorful backgrounds featuring iconic Super Mario scenes. This first drop will be available until April 1st, when it will be replaced by a new round of icons from the game.

How to Redeem Platinum Points for Nintendo Switch Online Icons

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If you’re new to redeeming Platinum Points for Nintendo Switch Online icons, here’s how it works. Completing certain tasks while playing games on your Switch or Switch 2 will unlock Platinum Points, as will visiting the MyNintendo website. Then, you can redeem these points for rewards, often in the form of digital freebies like the profile icon elements. In my experience, playing consistently on your Switch will earn you more than enough Platinum Points to snag the icons.

To redeem your Platinum Points, head to the Nintendo Switch Online app on your console. Then, navigate to Missions & Rewards. Here, you’ll see a list of games that currently have freebies on offer. Navigate to the game you want to check out the list of available icons, then click to purchase the ones you want. You can see the characters, frames, and backgrounds to build your own NSO profile icon. Typically, characters cost 10 Platinum Points, while backgrounds and frames tend to cost 5 Platinum Points each.

Are you excited to see more profile icon elements in the NSO rewards shop? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!