Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Ben Schwartz Shares Hilarious “Audition Video”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters, and the sequel sees Ben Schwartz reprising his role as Sega’s iconic blue blur. In honor of the film’s release, Schwartz and Comedy Central have released a new video of the actor’s “audition” for the role with producer Josh Horowitz. Lasting more than five minutes in length, the video is fairly ridiculous, as Horowitz displays little knowledge about the character, and tasks Schwartz with participating in a number of humiliating activities. If you’ve ever wanted to see Schwartz dressed in a full Sonic costume, this one is a must-see!

The full video can be found embedded below.

At one point in the video, Horowitz implies that he does not want to hire Schwartz for the role of Sonic, instead planning to give it to his Parks and Rec co-star Chris Pratt. The joke is an obvious reference to Pratt’s lead role in Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario movie, and it’s one that most video game fans are sure to appreciate! The video’s conclusion also sees Schwartz trying out for a number of additional video game movie roles, including Mario, Duke Nukem, and even a Tetromino.

Of course, Schwartz did end up with the role of Sonic, and the actor has done an excellent job bringing the character to life over the last few years! While many voice actors have portrayed Sonic in the cartoons and games, Schwartz clearly has a lot of passion for the character, and that comes across in both films. Paramount has big plans for the future of the Sonic franchise, with a third movie already announced, and a Knuckles spin-off series set to debut on Paramount+. The future is looking pretty bright for Sonic the Hedgehog, and it’s a safe bet that Schwartz will play a big part in it!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters.

