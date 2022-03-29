Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Featurette Teases Bigger, Better, and Bluer Movie

A new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 featurette teases that the upcoming sequel film is “bigger, bluer, better” than what’s come before. The brief promotional video includes cast members like Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba as well as director Jeff Fowler detailing what fans can expect from the movie when it releases in theaters on April 8th.

“It’s so fun to dive into the mythology and to give the fans more of what they want,” says Schwartz in the video, which you can check out below. “It is really exciting that we have our main cast back in, and we have some new characters. We have Tails. We also have the ultimate match for Sonic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 featurette featuring the cast and director? Are you looking forward to catching the movie in theaters when it releases early next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!