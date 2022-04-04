Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Wild ‘N Out Releases Epic Sonic Rap Battle

The release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is just a few days away, and Paramount has released an awesome new collaboration tying in with the series Wild ‘N Out. The commercial spot features a Pick Up & Kill It challenge between Chico Bean (repping Team Sonic) and Emmanuel Hudson (for Team Knuckles). The spot is a lot of fun, and it does an excellent job highlighting elements from both of the Sonic movies, while also representing the fun of Wild ‘N Out. For fans of the series, as well as fans of Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s definitely a must-see!

The spot promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Wild ‘N Out can be found embedded below.

Everybody knows the hedgehog, but what the heck is an echidna ⁉️ We pulled up with Team Sonic and Team Knuckles in a special Pick Up & Kill It for #SonicMovie2! pic.twitter.com/rTJW5mbCbd — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) April 4, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees the return of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, but this time the villain is aligned with Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba. Knuckles’ role in the movie has been a big part of the film’s promotion, and it’s cool to see the rivalry between Sonic and Knuckles play out via rap battle. In the spot, Bean and Hudson drop a number of fun callbacks to the films, including Sonic’s friendship with Tails, the mushroom planet Robotnik is stranded on, and even the spikes on Knuckles’ hands.

So far, reception to the spot has been overwhelmingly positive! A lot of Sonic fans seem to appreciate the way that the movie’s promotion is being handled overall, and this is just the latest example. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie proved to be a massive success at the box office when it released in 2020, and it seems like the sequel could prove equally successful. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the movie right now, and Sonic fans are more than ready to see if Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can deliver. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the movie is set to speed into theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage right here.

