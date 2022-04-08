Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Wraps Filming

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler has taken to social media to confirm that production on the video game movie sequel has officially wrapped. Filming on the movie was first set up in Vancouver but in recent weeks moved to Hawaii, where the last slate was clapped and the final take photographed. Production on the sequel began back in March, meaning it was completed in just over three months time. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022 and will see star Ben Schwartz return as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog alongside James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

A potential description for the sequel was spotted on the website of the U.S. Copyright Office which reads: "After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz."

It's unclear how accurate this will end up being, but as we know from set photos of the production, both Knuckles and Tails are set to appear in the film.

Sonic fans may have been disappointed that Sonic's pals didn't appear in the 2020 feature film, but as Fowler previously told ComicBook.com last year, the goal was always to adequately adapt the core parts of Sonic the Hedgehog's universe, before introducing supporting characters and other elements of lore.

"For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler explained when asked about Tails and the rest of Sonic’s supporting cast. "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

