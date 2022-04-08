Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Casts Criminal Minds and SWAT Star Shemar Moore

✖

The cast of the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 officially got a little bigger today with the announcement that former Criminal Minds and current SWAT star Shemar Moore has joined up. Exactly what role Moore will be playing in the upcoming movie is unclear, but given that the photo that went along with the announcement shows him with actors like James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, it feels safe to assume that he is not simply a voice actor like Ben Schwartz, who provides the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog.

It's worth noting that Moore could be practically anyone in the upcoming sequel as relatively little is known about it still. Set photos and various reports have indicated that it will involve Knuckles in some capacity, and it is known that Tails will make an appearance, but the particulars are still under wraps for now. Marsden, Schwartz, and Sumpter are all confirmed to be returning as well as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. And now, Moore is in the mix.

The first indication of the actual plot might have come from a copyright filing for the movie, though it has yet to be confirmed:

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

