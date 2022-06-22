Sonic Fans are Not Happy About a Major Change in Sonic Origins

Sonic Origins is set to release later this week, offering a new way for Sonic the Hedgehog fans to experience the earliest games in the series. While the compilation allows players to revisit the Sega Genesis and Sega CD games mostly as they originally released, the soundtrack for Sonic 3 & Knuckles is one big exception. Legal issues apparently prevent Sega from using some of the tracks from the Sega Genesis game, leading to composer Jun Senoue creating replacements in Sonic Origins. The replacement tracks made their way online before the compilation's actual release, and many fans aren't too happy with the new versions.

Sega has never confirmed the official reason why these tracks cannot be included in new releases of Sonic 3 & Knuckles. It's commonly accepted that Michael Jackson was involved with the tracks in question and there's some issue preventing their use in subsequent releases. The exact details have remained secret for 18 years, and the new tracks have hurt interest in Sonic Origins, despite otherwise strong reviews. Alas, it seems the legal hurdles surrounding the original tracks won't be changing anytime soon.

