Sonic Fans are Not Happy About a Major Change in Sonic Origins
Sonic Origins is set to release later this week, offering a new way for Sonic the Hedgehog fans to experience the earliest games in the series. While the compilation allows players to revisit the Sega Genesis and Sega CD games mostly as they originally released, the soundtrack for Sonic 3 & Knuckles is one big exception. Legal issues apparently prevent Sega from using some of the tracks from the Sega Genesis game, leading to composer Jun Senoue creating replacements in Sonic Origins. The replacement tracks made their way online before the compilation's actual release, and many fans aren't too happy with the new versions.
Sega has never confirmed the official reason why these tracks cannot be included in new releases of Sonic 3 & Knuckles. It's commonly accepted that Michael Jackson was involved with the tracks in question and there's some issue preventing their use in subsequent releases. The exact details have remained secret for 18 years, and the new tracks have hurt interest in Sonic Origins, despite otherwise strong reviews. Alas, it seems the legal hurdles surrounding the original tracks won't be changing anytime soon.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic Origins!
There's a lot of disappointment.
prevnext
So uh...that Sonic 3 music...oh boy...— Hoshigummii (@jvwal90) June 21, 2022
Fans are wishing Sega had gone with a different composer...
prevnext
I like Jun Senoue, as he's a good composer when it comes to rock stuff, but FM synth definitely isn't his forte and they should have hired someone else to remaster the beta Sonic 3 tracks. Kinda wish they'd had brought Yuzo Koshiro for the job.— Stardian (@CEOOfGeno) June 21, 2022
...including the composer for Shredder's Revenge!
prevnext
why didnt tee lopes do the sonic 3 replacement tracks?— max (@max_weston1) June 21, 2022
Many wish Tee Lopes had done this one.
prevnext
I've been saying for a while, but if Sega wanted to re-release Sonic 3&K and get enough people on board with different music, all they had to do is just get someone like Tee Lopes to make awesome new tracks to replace the ones they needed to.......and I still stand by that.— Jacob Young (@JacobYoung94) June 21, 2022
The results speak for themselves.
prevnext
ok that sonic 3 origins new soundtrack is foul 💀💀💀— Kolonel Roberts (@Koroart0) June 21, 2022
Those original tracks added a lot of personality!
prevnext
Without Michael Jackson's music in Sonic 3, the sound track has no personality. I'm pretty sure the have wouldn't have been as popular without it. No idea why the terrible prototype music was the replacement option.— ΛППIΣ-MΛΣ (@anniemae04) June 21, 2022
Did Sega botch it?
prevnext
BRO HOW DID THEY FUMBLE THE NEW SONIC 3 SOUNDTRACK SO BAD????— Otterocket (@_Otterocket) June 21, 2022
Michael Scott says it all.
prev
Me after listening Sonic 3 soundtrack prototype. pic.twitter.com/b9f7KLs1Hx— Evan Tomiko (@TTomisenpai) June 21, 2022