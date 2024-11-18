Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Poster Shares New Looks at Shadow and Gerald Robotnik

With just over a month to go until the film’s release, Paramount has shared a new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The new image features a group shot of the movie’s main cast, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. The big highlight this time around is that we get new looks at Shadow and Gerald Robotnik, two characters that will have huge roles to play in the sequel. In fact, Shadow actually appears twice on the poster, looming over the cast at the top, and appearing again at the bottom where he’s riding on his Dark Rider motorcycle.

Sonic the hedgehog 3 poster

Shadow is getting a big push in the marketing for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, so it makes sense to see the character front and center. The only other character on the poster that shows up twice is Sonic, which says a lot! Shadow has been positioned as the movie’s primary antagonist, but most Sonic fans familiar with the character know that he’s not quite a villain. While the character started on that path, he’s grown far beyond that role in the last two decades. It remains to be seen whether Shadow’s overall character arc will be similar in the Sonic movies, but rumors suggest Paramount is considering a spin-off featuring the character. If those rumors are correct, we could see Shadow and Sonic burying the hatchet before the movie’s end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All eyes are on Shadow heading into the movie, but Gerald Robotnik’s role is going to be the one that’s most interesting to see play out. The character played a huge role in Sonic Adventure 2, which Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will largely adapt. However, in that game, Gerald only appeared in flashbacks and recordings, as the character was long dead. That’s clearly not the case with this film, and Gerald could have a big ax to grind with the Guardian Units of Nations, who Sonic seems to be working with. Given some of the events in Sonic Adventure 2, it’s possible Gerald could end up being the movie’s true villain, with Sonic and friends having to team up with Shadow and Ivo Robotnik to save the world. The first trailer for Sonic 3 shows that there will be a team-up between the blue blur and the younger Robotnik, but it remains to be seen how long that partnership might last!

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Runtime Revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release in theaters on December 20th, so we don’t have much longer to wait to see how this will all play out. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the movie, and to see what Paramount and Sega have planned for the franchise beyond this new film. Thankfully, it seems there are already plans in place for a lot more Sonic content.

What do you think of this new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Do you think Gerald Robotnik will be the film’s true villain? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!