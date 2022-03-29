Sonic the Hedgehog Is Getting His Own Cereal

In celebration of the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters on April 8th, SEGA and General Mills have announced a special cereal (and fruit snacks, but let’s be honest the cereal is the exciting part) for Sonic the Hedgehog. Though the announcement doesn’t explicitly mention when folks might be able to find the cereal in the wild, the implication and timing of the movie’s release seem to indicate: soon, if not right now.

Per the announcement, the Sonic the Hedgehog cereal features honey-flavored, ring-shaped cereal bits with Chaos Emerald and Spin Dash marshmallows. This is a fairly common combination for licensed cereals. You can check out what the box for the new Sonic the Hedgehog cereal will look like on shelves below:

“Our goal is to create holistic brand experiences for our consumers, and we’re so excited to be able to join SEGA to extend the ways that families can engage with the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog this spring,” said Katie Wong, head of Ideas & Partnerships for General Mills, as part of the announcement today. “By bringing Sonic into the cereal and fruit snacks aisles, we’re able to bring together favorites of both kids and parents, alike.”

“General Mills is one of the foremost brands in the food industry – especially when it comes to youth-focused products, so we’re thrilled to partner up with them,” said Michael Cisneros, Senior Manager of Licensing at SEGA of America, as part of the same announcement. “This partnership is a really fun and creative way to integrate some iconic aspects of the Sonic games into a whole new product line, and we’re excited to introduce it to Sonic fans.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

