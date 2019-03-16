Next Major ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Title Already In Development

Today during a special Sonic panel at SXSW Gaming 2019, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka confirmed that work has already begun on the next major Sonic game, however, Sega has nothing to share about the project right now. Of course, many expected this to be the case, but to get official word that something is already in the pipeline, will be music to the ears of fans of the blue hedgehog, who were largely left disappointed by the panel.

If you missed the panel, well, you didn’t miss much. Most tuned-in expecting the first-ever trailer of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie to be showcased, but this didn’t happen, despite previous leaks suggesting it would. Further, the panel didn’t even have any information on the movie to share at all. Rather, it largely served as a showcase to talk about Team Sonic Racing, which is poised to release in a couple of months. In other words, the surprises were light and few, especially compared to previous Sonic panels at SXSW Gaming.

Nonetheless, with news of a new major Sonic game in development, fans have begun the speculation and boarding the hype train.

Well I sure fucking missed that. Was it said after the stream ended or what? XDDD I just hope the next game isn’t Sonic Sonic and Sanic again… like Sonic has amazing friends, sure would be great to play as them… I know some people thing Sonic 2 is a bad game cuz tails exists — Year of Amy Rose!! (@TheDJTC) March 16, 2019

I can’t wait to see the next game in development 🙂 For now I can’t wait for the racing game — Lucky Paola Studio (@LuckyPaola) March 16, 2019

Unfortunately, Sega didn’t provide a timeline of when we will hear more about the upcoming game, but hopefully it will be before the end of the year.

