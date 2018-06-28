Sonic the Hedgehog Games On Sale For Xbox One and 360

Yesterday we posted the weekly Deals With Gold sale happening over at Xbox Live Marketplace with several deals on games like Tekken 7 and Sonic Forces: Standard Edition that can be bought right now. But the list was missing something as it didn’t provide the Xbox 360 and Xbox One backward compatible games available at the time of posting.

Good news, though. Microsoft has since updated its page and it now has a number of discounts on Sonic the Hedgehog games including a few that are backwards compatible on Xbox One.

As with the previous sale, these games are on sale through July 3 at 6 AM EDT so you’ve got time to pick them up.

Here’s the full rundown, along with our recommendations below:

Xbox One/Xbox 360 Games

Sonic Generations – $9.99

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed- $14.99

Sonic Adventure- $2.49

Sonic Adventure 2- $4.99

Sonic CD- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 2- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 3- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I- $4.99

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II- $7.49

Sonic the Fighters- $2.49

Sonic & Knuckles- $1.49

Xbox 360 Games (Not Yet Backward Compatible)

Sonic & Sega All Star Racing- $9.99

Sonic Free Riders (for use with Kinect)- $9.99

When it comes to recommendations, there are three games that immediately come to mind.

The first is Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed. This is easily one of the best kart racing games around, loaded with Sega-inspired worlds and stars. You can still play it online and it’ll help you get prepared for Team Sonic Racing when it drops later this year. Plus it has Wreck-It Ralph!

Next up is Sonic Generations, which serves as a precursor to last year’s Sonic Forces (which is also on sale for $23.99). In it you’ll choose between classic and modern Sonic characters, racing through inspired levels from the history of the franchise. It’s a lot of fun and also comes with Xbox One X enhancements so it’ll look better than ever.

Finally, Sonic CD is a steal for just under three bucks. It’s a remake of the classic Sega CD game, including both the U.S. and Japanese soundtrack and a whole lot of challenges. It’s one of the best classic Sonic experiences out there.

Make sure you save room for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic and Knuckles as well. Neither of these games are in the Sega Genesis Classics compilation that just came out, so this is a good way to enjoy them. Plus you can get them both for around $4…and that’s a steal.

Happy shopping!