Sonic the Hedgehog Boss Shoots Down Mario Maker Style Sonic Game

Longtime Sonic the Hedgehog boss Takashi Iizuka has shot down the notion that a "Sonic Maker" game, which would essentially allow players to create their own 2D Sonic levels, would ever come about. Since Nintendo first released Super Mario Maker on Wii U (and later a sequel on Switch), some fans have wondered whether or not Sega's 2D platforming series could also get this treatment. Unfortunately, it sounds like those hopes should now be dashed entirely.

In a new conversation with Game Informer, Iizuka was asked a number of questions about the past, present, and future of Sonic the Hedgehog. In the course of the interview, Iizuka was asked about the possibility of a Sonic Maker game being something that Sega would ever look to release. In short, Iizuka quickly and bluntly blew off this idea without even entertaining it much more. As such, this project seems like it's something that isn't on Sega's radar whatsoever.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen what Sega looks to do with its 2D Sonic the Hedgehog games moving forward. A newly remastered collection of many of the original Sonic games launched just last month in a package called Sonic Origins. And while fans have continued to hope for a sequel to Sonic Mania, past reports have indicated that such a project isn't in the works. As such, it's hard to know what Sega could look to do in the future within this 2D realm.

In the 3D space, Sega is gearing up to release Sonic Frontiers later this year. The game, which features what Sega is referring to as "open zones," will take Sonic on his first open-world adventure. Currently, the title doesn't have a launch date, but it will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms this holiday season.

