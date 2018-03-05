Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Will Begin Shooting in July

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie that boasts a blending of live-action scenes and CGI will start filming in July.

News that the Sonic the Hedgehog film that was recently announced would begin filming in the summer comes from an Omega Underground report that revealed both the month that shooting will begin as well as the location that it’ll take place in. Omega Underground said that the filming should begin in July and will continue throughout the summer, all of the shooting taking place in Atlanta, Ga.

Director Jeff Fowler will be leading the production of the live-action/CGI adaptation of the acclaimed video game and comic franchise, a fact that has been known since at least October when it was first reported that Paramount Pictures would be bringing Sonic to the big screen. Fowler is a member of Deadpool director Tim Miller’s Blur Studio and is known for his work on the short film Gopher Broke. Miller will also be working on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie as well with the director serving as the film’s executive producer alongside Toby Ascher who will also be serving as the executive producer for the Sleeping Dogs movie that’s been teased recently.

Outside of who’s going to be in charge of the movie, there’s little else known about the rest of the cast or what all the movie’s story will involve. The actor that’ll play Sonic hasn’t been announced yet, though considering how beloved the Sega character is by fans of the long-time franchise, it’s easy to imagine that a suitable actor will be chosen through a process that won’t be taken lightly. Sonic’s also got plenty of friends in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe such as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, but no supporting characters have been confirmed for the film. We do have a couple suggestions for characters that we’d like to see in the film, though.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie isn’t the only video game adaptation coming out soon that blends CGI and live-action scenes either. Detective Pikachu, a movie that follows the Nintendo 3DS game of the same name with the game releasing in North America this month, has also been receiving plenty of attention lately. With a 2019 release date, Ryan Reynolds will star in the movie as the voice of Pikachu, an actor that’s joined by other well-known names Bill Nighy, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora, and Suki Waterhouse.

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.