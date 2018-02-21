Internet Reacts to New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie has just been announced, and Sonic fans on the Internet aren’t quite sure how to take the news.

The new film is being brought to theaters on Nov. 15, 2019, by Paramount following a recent announcement. Self-titled as Sonic the Hedgehog, the movie will feature a mixture of live-action and CGI content and will be see debut director Jeff Fowler helming the movie with the help of Deadpool director Tim Miller operating as the movie’s executive producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But with how massive and dedicated the Sonic the Hedgehog fanbase has grown over the many years that the character has been gracing games and comics alike, responses seem to be split between those who are cautiously optimistic about the movie and others who plan on staying far away from the film.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is going to be bad, isn’t it? — 🌟🌟🌟 Tommo the Cabbit 🌟🌟🌟 (@TommoTheCabbit) February 21, 2018

ill have to watch this movie but i dont know if you could pay me enough to walk into a theater with “sonic the hedgehog: the movie” on the title screen at least not by myself — fran (@ainishmael) February 21, 2018

However, unlike the Twitter users above, there are a some that are a bit more hopeful for what the movie will offer for longtime fans of the series. Some are already speculating that the film will be a fit not just for adults that remember the older Sonic games, cartoons and comics fondly, but also a welcome introduction for younger fans who haven’t yet gotten acquainted with the swift, blue hedgehog.

A lot of talk about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie! Hopefully it’ll be able great film in the end! For kids with enough enjoyment for adults. Honestly it has a lot more potential than the Mario movie being made by….. ugh…. — NitsuaGamer 💓 (@NitsuaGamer) February 21, 2018

But with the topic of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie now raging online, others couldn’t hep but bring up another movie adaptation that’s recently been revealed as well, the Mario movie. Like this newest Sonic venture, some are having a hard time getting onboard with the apparent trend of converting video game icons into movies many years after they’ve been around.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.