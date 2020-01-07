New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Revealed By Ben Schwartz

The new Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount Pictures is a month away from releasing, but before that can happen, Paramount has plenty of marketing left to pump out to fans of Mr. Needlemouse. And in the process of this, it has been revealing new movie posters right and left. As you may know, it’s pretty common to have different movie posters depending on the region, and Sonic the Hedgehog movie has really embraced this approach. The latest poster reveal seems to be for the North American region, and was actually revealed by Ben Schwartz, the voice actor bringing the speedy blue hedgehog to life.

“New Sonic movie poster!! Getting real excited for everyone to see this movie on February 14, said the voice actor over on Twitter. “A little over a month to go.”

New @SonicMovie poster!!! Getting real excited for everyone to see this movie on 2/14! A little over a month to go. pic.twitter.com/7VWFxEl73A — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 6, 2020

As you would expect, the new poster has injected a new dosage of hype into the fans of Sonic, who all seem to have hope the movie will deliver and break the video game movie curse.

Okay this is SO cool! — ✪ Sergind ✪ #SonicLaPelicula (@Sergindsegasoni) January 6, 2020

Looking forward to seeing the movie! Would have seen it even with the previous render too, but I am very pleased with Sonic’s new look! pic.twitter.com/I4zLonUoEk — 𝕴𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝕾𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖆𝖘𝖒 (@cautionpaw) January 6, 2020

Can’t wait to see the film Ben! Your performance in the trailers was spectacular and I cannot wait to see the film this Valentine’s Day! — TheBlueHipster (@bluehipsterAJ) January 6, 2020

I’m so hyped. I still haven’t gotten over the fact that Ben is voicing one of my favorite video game characters. This is gonna be fun. — Vasishtha (@PerpetualSp0nge) January 6, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to premiere on February 14, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the it by clicking right here.