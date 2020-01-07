Gaming

New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Revealed By Ben Schwartz

The new Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount Pictures is a month away from releasing, but before that can happen, Paramount has plenty of marketing left to pump out to fans of Mr. Needlemouse. And in the process of this, it has been revealing new movie posters right and left. As you may know, it’s pretty common to have different movie posters depending on the region, and Sonic the Hedgehog movie has really embraced this approach. The latest poster reveal seems to be for the North American region, and was actually revealed by Ben Schwartz, the voice actor bringing the speedy blue hedgehog to life.

“New Sonic movie poster!! Getting real excited for everyone to see this movie on February 14, said the voice actor over on Twitter. “A little over a month to go.”

As you would expect, the new poster has injected a new dosage of hype into the fans of Sonic, who all seem to have hope the movie will deliver and break the video game movie curse.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to premiere on February 14, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the it by clicking right here.

