Elder Scrolls’ Largest Ongoing Game Might Be In Jeopardy

With The Elder Scrolls 6 still deep in development, The Elder Scrolls Online has become Bethesda’s most played game in the series currently. This is partially due to the consistent updates for the MMORPG, which included a one-time purchase model rather than subscription services typical in its genre. However, with a new direction in 2026, future roadmaps raise some concerns over the upcoming features planned for the game.

Before this year started, The Elder Scrolls Online was a game you could buy once and gain a majority of its content without any additional purchase. Players had the option to get an ESO Plus subscription to gain access to small additional bonuses, but playing for free didn’t restrict any of the quests, areas, or gameplay systems already present. Free-to-play characters would have to buy individual expansions to get more content, but ESO Plus subscribers gain access to all DLC at once, which acts as the only real monetary difference beyond very small member benefits.

The Elder Scrolls Online Has Grown Popular Through Consumer Friendly MMO Payment Models

The ESO Plus service is non-invasive, only adding bonuses that players might want if they invest heavily into the game. For example, costume dying, unique Crown Store deals, and unlimited crafting material storage are just a few of the benefits ESO Plus members get. In truth, The Elder Scrolls Online has seen recent success ever since it removed mandatory subscription models to play the game, a system that is seen in popular MMOs like World of Warcraft.

In its early iterations, ESO demanded that players not only buy the game up front, but also pay for subscriptions for much of its in-game content. This, combined with content being super restrictive for players at different points, caused the game to have a really rough start for at least a few years. Thankfully, with new expansions and a more open invitation to players, the ongoing title has seen a slow but steady cultivation of a dedicated audience.

Among other MMORPGs, The Elder Scrolls Online remains one of the easiest to pick up and put down without having to worry about missing anything. Since players who buy the game once can use all features and content, nothing really goes away if they leave for a few months, even if new DLC releases. This aversion to the “Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)” formula other MMOs use to keep their audience for every expansion is appealing to many ESO players, but that could be subject to change.

2026 Marks A Seasonal Roadmap For Bethesda’s Ongoing MMORPG

Posted on January 7, 2026, The Elder Scrolls Online announced a roadmap plan for the new year, including an overhaul of several core in-game systems. From a class refresh to modernize character abilities to PvP updates, Overland difficulty changes, and dynamic world events, the gameplay of the MMO is going to gain tons of improvements. Posts from the official X account of the game also mention how a New Year’s goal for the game is to be more transparent with its players, including sharing content plans frequently.

However, these plans for the game are separated into Seasons, introducing Battle Pass systems similar to other live service titles. For 2026, The Elder Scrolls Online is planned to have three Seasons, with multiple updates in each with new features being added fairly often. Although not everything is set in stone yet, the excitement for the game’s enhanced player experience might be somewhat tempered by the new seasonal model being adopted.

Premium Season Pass Models Tend To Leave Out A Majority Of Players

The problem with Season systems in some games is how they split content between Premium and Free-to-Play collections. A good example could be the cosmetic Battle Passes from Marvel Rivals, which lock some items behind its Luxury edition. Not everyone wants to spend more money for a game beyond its initial purchase, especially for one-time-buy titles like The Elder Scrolls Online already is.

The existence of so much free content in ESO could make the inclusion of a Premium Season grating to some players. The biggest problem with Premium content is that it is limited, or tends to go away after a select period of time before another Season starts. This clashes with the evergreen nature of Elder Scrolls Online, discouraging players from leaving as more and more Seasonal features come and go.

Overall, this makes it harder for players who like jumping into ESO every now and then from catching up to new content before it vanishes. Although players may have a greater variety of features show up from a Season model, but players may not have as much access to it as the normal free-to-play features. Thankfully, no mention of Premium versus Free has come up in The Elder Scrolls Online‘s new roadmap discussions, so it remains to be seen if this direction will end up being helpful or harmful for the game’s continued longevity.

