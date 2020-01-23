Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Tracking for Big Opening Weekend at the Box Office

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which at one point seemed like it might be a disaster, is apparently on track to have a big opening weekend at the box office when it releases next month. When the first trailer for the film released, it was heavily criticized for its design of the main character, Sonic. It ultimately went back to the drawing board, and a redesigned Sonic eventually released late last year to much praise. And it would seem that the redesign has helped.

According to the latest tracking, Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog is expected to hit somewhere between $40 million and $45 million over the course of its opening weekend. Because it’s set to release on February 14th, it has the benefit of not only opening on Valentine’s Day, but having its opening fall over Presidents’ Day weekend. Earlier tracking from Boxoffice Pro had suggested the movie might open somewhere between $20 million to $30 million. (These are all, of course, estimates, and not necessarily representative of the final box office totals.)

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.