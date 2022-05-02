Sonic Frontiers Gets Launch Window Update

✖

Following the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans of Sega's blue blur are no doubt curious about the next major game in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. Sega and Sonic Team previously announced a holiday 2022 launch window for the game, but little information has been revealed over the last few months. During a recent Sonic livestream, social media manager Katie Chrzanowski reiterated that Sega is still planning to launch the game during the 2022 holiday season, and it seems we'll be getting more information about Sonic Frontiers over the coming months.

"See a lot of people asking about [Sonic] Frontiers, we don't have news on Frontiers today but don't worry soon. It's still set to come out this holiday, so we will have news for you this year, don't worry," said Chrzanowski.

Fans should be happy to hear that the game won't see another delay; it was originally planned to release last year for the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has been tight-lipped about Sonic Frontiers over the last few months, revealing little about the game, and its mechanics. The game's debut trailer revealed an open-world environment, where it seems players will be able to take greater advantage of the character's speed. Sega has also teased that Sonic's speed will factor into "new combat styles."

The wait might be agonizing for some Sonic fans, but luckily Sega has something to tide them over. Sonic Origins is set to release in June, offering some of the character's earliest adventures, along with several improvements and new features. The collection isn't nearly as exciting as a brand-new game like Sonic Frontiers, but it should give blue blur fans yet another thing to enjoy in 2022!

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of all things Sonic right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Frontiers? Are you happy the game is still planned for this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]