Sonic Frontiers Will Feature “New Combat Styles”

While Sonic Frontiers isn’t set to release until later this year, Sega is starting to pull back the curtain on the newest title from Sonic Team. In an interview with GamesRadar, Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka offered some interesting hints about the new game. As in most Sonic titles, Frontiers will put a big emphasis on the character’s speed, and players can look forward to seeing him use that ability in new ways. Apparently, Sonic Team has looked to find new “combat styles” for Sonic Frontiers, which could offer a very big change from previous games!

“We pay extremely close attention to getting all the little Sonic detailsright to make sure that Sonic’s signature speed and characteristicsremain consistent across every gaming iteration,” Iizuka told GamesRadar. “With Sonic Frontiers,we’ll introduce new combat styles to bring Sonic’s signature dexterityonto the battlefield, and the new exploration options obviously playinto his iconic speedy nature.”

It’s not hard to imagine some of the ways that Sonic’s speed could be further implemented into the combat. Over the last three decades, the character’s abilities have evolved quite a bit from those original Sega Genesis games, and it’s possible Frontiers could offer the next major evolution. One way or another, it will definitely be interesting to see where Sonic Team plans on taking the franchise!

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sega initially meant to launch the new game as part of that celebration. However, the company made the decision to push Sonic Frontier back, in order to improve the overall quality. Given the mixed reaction that accompanied the release of 2017’s Sonic Forces, it makes a lot of sense that Sonic Team would want to take its time, to make sure this game comes out right. Hopefully, that decision will prove for the best!

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on NintendoSwitch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of all things Sonic right here.

