Sonic Frontiers Reveals How to Get In-Game Soap Shoes

Sonic Frontiers isn't set to release until next month, but Sega is already promoting the game with a free piece of downloadable content that should prove exciting for Dreamcast fans! By signing up for the game's newsletter, players will be sent a code for a pair of in-game shoes based on the 2G Hi-Speed Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2. The original shoes were designed as part of a partnership with Soap (and are commonly referred to as "Soap Shoes"), though Sega's website does not make any specific references to the now-defunct shoe brand. The code will be sent to subscribers after the game's release.

An image of the shoes from the game's official website can be found below. Readers interested in signing up for the newsletter can learn more right here.

(Photo: Sega)

Sonic Frontiers represents the first major release in the series since 2017's Sonic Forces. Given the mixed reception Forces received on release, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Frontiers. With its open zones and massive new world, Frontiers looks like it could be the most significant change for the series since the Dreamcast era. Different doesn't always mean better, but there have been some encouraging signs that Sega wants to improve the overall quality of the series.

With just over a month to go until its release, fans won't have to wait a whole lot longer to see if Sonic Frontiers can deliver on its promise! Thankfully, the Soap Shoes DLC is an easy one to snag, requiring very little commitment from fans. It's a pretty minor cosmetic in the grand scheme of things, but it is something that longtime fans of the blue blur can surely appreciate!

Sonic Frontiers will release November 8th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the game right here.

