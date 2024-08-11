Sonic the Hedgehog Game Getting Removed from Sale Soon

On October 25th, Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released, offering a remastered version of one of our favorite Sonic video games. While this new version is cause for celebration, Sega has revealed that the existing version will be delisted on September 9th. That means that anyone that wants to purchase the original version of the game has a limited time left to do so. However, Sega has announced something of a compromise: rather than totally removing the game from sale, the original version of Sonic Generations will now be offered in a bundle on Steam and Xbox called the Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundle.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundle will cost $59.99, and will be released on both Xbox and Steam. The bundle will include the following titles:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic Generations Collection

Sonic Adventure DX

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

According to Sega, none of these changes will have any impact on the existing mods for Sonic Generations on Steam. As a result, Sonic fans seem pretty happy with the way this all played out. The original version of Sonic Generations is still sticking around, but by placing it in the bundle, there’s less risk of newcomers buying it by accident instead of Sonic x Shadow Generations. Some players have still grumbled about it being delisted, but Steam users can still buy it alone for a few more weeks, while Xbox owners will still be able to play the original version through backwards compatibility with the Xbox 360 disc.

The original Sonic Generations was released back in 2011. The upcoming remaster will mark the first time the game has ever been made available on a Nintendo platform (though a different 3DS version was made), and the first time Sonic Generations has been playable on PS4 and PS5. In addition to the remaster, the Sonic x Shadow Generations package will also include a new game called Shadow Generations, which will feature content based on games that featured Shadow the Hedgehog. It sounds like this could end up being the definitive way to play the game, but for purists, the original version of Sonic Generations will still be available in some capacity!

How do you feel about the delisting of Sonic Generations? Do you think Sega came up with an acceptable compromise? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!