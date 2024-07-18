Sonic x Shadow Generations Trailer Reveals New Levels from Shadow’s Campaign

When Sonic x Shadow Generations releases this fall, the highlight will be a new segment centered on Shadow the Hedgehog. Like the base game, Shadow Generations will take players on a journey through levels spanning the character’s past. In a new trailer released today, viewers were given a glimpse at locations from three older games: Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Heroes, and Sonic the Hedgehog (2006). The trailer actually gives us a close look at the original versions of these stages, placing them side-by-side with the new and improved ones. In many cases, the difference seems pretty drastic!

The new trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations can be found below.

While the original Sonic Generations featured content from all three of those games, Shadow was completely absent from the campaign, and none of these stages appeared, either. Shadow Generations is looking like a fun callback to the character’s earliest appearances, and hopefully that’s something that will prove enjoyable for both newcomers, as well as fans that played these games as they were released. Unfortunately, Shadow has a much smaller pool of games to pull from compared to Sonic, so there’s no way of knowing just how much content we can expect from the character’s campaign.

Earlier this month, Sega teased that Shadow’s campaign will have a second playable character, and the publisher has yet to confirm who it will be. Rouge always seemed like a possibility given her history with Shadow, but today’s trailer only shows her in the Sonic Heroes footage, while Shadow is seen by himself in the modern version. Another possibility is that Emeryl from Sonic Battle will join Shadow’s campaign, as the character seems to have a big role to play in the Dark Beginnings anime. That would be an unusual pick, but it does make sense given the character’s origins.

With Sonic x Shadow Generations set to release on October 25th, we should have answers to some of these lingering questions over the coming weeks. The original version of Sonic Generations was already highly-regarded among Sonic fans, and all of these changes and improvements would seem to bode well for the remaster.

