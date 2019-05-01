Gaming

Fans Are Terrified by the Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer

After months of worrisome leaks and paranoia amongst fans, the official trailer for Sonic the […]

By

After months of worrisome leaks and paranoia amongst fans, the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog has finally arrived. Set to the tune of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and featuring a live-action iteration of the classic video game character that will haunt your dreams, the Sonic trailer certainly lives up to all of the negative hype, and then some.

Fans of the franchise, as well as casual movie-goers, flooded Twitter as soon as the trailer dropped, sharing their thoughts on what they just witnessed. There are a few positive reactions to Jim Carrey‘s turn as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, as well as the vocal performance from Ben Schwartz. However, as soon as the actual Sonic design is on the screen, it seems as though everyone immediately lost all hope.

Of all the issues people have with this new Sonic, the biggest is in regards to his mouth. Yes, this movie gives Sonic, a blue hedgehog, human lips and human teeth. It’s as scary as it sounds.

There were a ton of negative reactions to the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer, and these are some of the most entertaining.

