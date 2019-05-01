Fans Are Terrified by the Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer

After months of worrisome leaks and paranoia amongst fans, the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog has finally arrived. Set to the tune of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and featuring a live-action iteration of the classic video game character that will haunt your dreams, the Sonic trailer certainly lives up to all of the negative hype, and then some.

Fans of the franchise, as well as casual movie-goers, flooded Twitter as soon as the trailer dropped, sharing their thoughts on what they just witnessed. There are a few positive reactions to Jim Carrey‘s turn as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, as well as the vocal performance from Ben Schwartz. However, as soon as the actual Sonic design is on the screen, it seems as though everyone immediately lost all hope.

Of all the issues people have with this new Sonic, the biggest is in regards to his mouth. Yes, this movie gives Sonic, a blue hedgehog, human lips and human teeth. It’s as scary as it sounds.

There were a ton of negative reactions to the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer, and these are some of the most entertaining.

Oh no…

Sonic movie leaks were legit. Oh no. — Pushdustin in South Korea! (@PushDustIn) April 30, 2019

Human Teeth

why would u give sonic humanoid teeth— im going back to bed pic.twitter.com/Zxv3uPYXPP — ★H O S H I ★ (@spacechao) April 30, 2019

Good morning to absolutely everyone and everything other than live action Sonic the Hedgehog’s creepy human teeth xx pic.twitter.com/yJX6WPW7Li — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) April 30, 2019

WHY

so this movie is actually happening and sonic looks like This and why was this greenlit ? why? pic.twitter.com/DDYvGB4eFp — john ⎊ wick (@jimhowletts) April 30, 2019

Bad Idea

The first thing I woke up to this morning was the Sonic movie trailer and let me show you how much of a bad idea that was pic.twitter.com/uE8DuK9VIo — Chandler Spivey (@BrewmasterChan) April 30, 2019

I Don’t Like This

These two shots of Sonic makes me feel kinda questionable.



I don’t like this look at all :/ pic.twitter.com/vx7le6Otpv — Thomas Cobarrubias (@RogerDatSoldier) April 30, 2019

Living Nightmare

Sonic in the movie looks like a living nightmare pic.twitter.com/Kg3vVJv6mq — 🌌J U S T I N🌌 (@drifter1717) April 30, 2019

Kid From Jumanji

I figured out who i hate the look of #Sonic in this and its because he looks just like monkey boi from jumanji pic.twitter.com/YRi5NY7dlm — Dylan O’Brien (@DylanjObrien) April 30, 2019

What Did They Do?

JESUS WHAT DID THEY DO TO SONIC OH GOD



(looks better than i thought tho) pic.twitter.com/lanJOHoaUn — Maximinium (@Maximinium2) April 30, 2019

Frightening

I’ll admit the poster of the Sonic movie doesn’t look too bad, but seeing how Sonic looks animated…. pic.twitter.com/9VyS0kMxFA — john frickalusi (Esme) (@EsmeSqueaks) April 30, 2019

Sonic Movie or Portal Movie?

I am now only excited about this movie. Sonic throws a ring at 2 human characters and it transports them somewhere like this is Portal 2 pic.twitter.com/Z8fNJXNqA4 — Grant Phillips (@GuyBroManSon) April 30, 2019

What the f….

Poor Sonic

Oh Sonic what the hell did they do to you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zUxBXwk6Yy — Caffeinated Fox (@kilometers) April 30, 2019

So Bad It’s Good