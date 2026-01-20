Fallout 76 Gets Substantial First Update of 2026, Patch Notes Revealed

A huge new Fallout 76 update has today been released by Bethesda across all platforms. With Season 2 of the Fallout TV show now airing on Prime Video, interest in Fallout 76 has started to increase over the past month. As a way of keeping this momentum going, Bethesda has now let loose a new patch for the game that should include the multiplayer Fallout title in some pretty key ways.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Fallout 76 update clocks in between 13 GB and 29 GB, depending on where you play. Bethesda has made countless changes to the open-world game with patch 1.7.23.11 that impact just about every element of the title. From gameplay, to C.A.M.P., to alterations with the UI, dozens of different balance changes and bug fixes have come about with this FO76 update.

While it’s nice to see that Fallout 76 is still getting major support from Bethesda, many others are wondering where a new patch for Fallout 4 is. Following the Anniversary Edition of the game going live last year, countless problems have been discovered within Fallout 4. Bethesda said it would be pushing out more fixes for the game in 2026, but a new update within the year has yet to drop. Hopefully, for those eager to get improvements for this Fallout game, more info will arrive soon.

In the interim, if you want to see everything that has been altered with this new Fallout 76 update today, the full patch notes can be viewed below.

Armor (and Clothing)

Adrenal and Lucid Armor mods should now have their dynamic names appear on Armors that have the Legendary Effect.

Fixed an issue where the Cutthroat Helmet had different color schemes between Pip-Boy preview and when worn on a character.

Additional headwear and eyeglasses can now be worn with the Ulysses Mask.

The Deathclaw Tamer Hat will no longer remove a player’s facial hair.

Fixed an issue which caused the gloves on the male variant of the “Rust Raider Light Outfit” to clip in first person with some weapons.

Fixed an issue which caused the gloves on the female variant of the “Rust Raider Medium Outfit” to clip in first person with some weapons.

C.A.M.P.

Wall Mounted Oven description now contains “Collects Meat over time”.

Pumpkin Pie description now contains “Collects Slices of Pumpkin Pie over time”.

Fixed an issue that could cause the visual effects to disappear from the Hunting Lodge Fireplace.

Industrial Fusion Core Recharger no longer emits sound effects when unpowered.

Fixed an issue with the Winter Retreat Prefab did not properly display windows from the inside.

Addressed missing collision in the Dino Bite Gift Shop.

Fixed a mismatch between icon and actual appearance of the Red Shingle Wallpaper.

Increased size of the icon of the Medicine Cabinet Stash Box.

Reduced the brightness of the icons for the Farmers Market Letters Set.

Fixed inconsistent footstep sound effects in the Wrangler Casino Shelter.

Fixed an issue which caused the Ohio River Docks to incorrectly state they had to be placed on foundations.

The Abraxodyne Truck now costs the correct amount of materials to craft.

The Car Grill lights now point where you’d expect them to.

Fixed the health values of the Bounty Board C.A.M.P. item to match similar C.A.M.P. item values.

Fixed an issue which blocked camp Allies from being able to correctly path around the “Radscorpion Agitator”.

The Babydoll Head Bobber now bobs as a bobber should.

Fixed an issue which caused the text to appear backwards for the “A Fresh Delight!” and “Build Mass with Sass” posters.

The back of the ‘Build Mass with Sass Poster’ poster no longer mirrors the front.

The word ‘Frame’ Removed from title “Blood X Rust” photo frame.

Challenges

Fixed an issue where the Super Duper Mart Cooler didn’t unlock for players after collecting Abraxodyne Intel Briefcases.

Burning Springs “Discover Location” challenges should now trigger when players enter the required area(s).

Challenges that are being tracked and have been rerolled will now properly display the expiration timer.

Deploying a C.A.M.P. near Checkpoint Ridge will now correctly complete the challenge to “Deploy a C.A.M.P. in Burning Springs”.

Events

Gearin’ Up: The Beastmaster now correctly comments based on if you have completed the event before.

Localization

All of Windy’s dialogue has been localized in most supported languages. Please see our known issues below for more information.

The Ghoul’s opening lines have all been localized in most supported languages. Please see our known issues below for more information.

Loan Shark’s VO is now properly localized in Italian.

Pop’s VO should now properly localized in Japanese.

Multiple Legendary Mods are now correctly translated in Japanese.

Fixed an issue which caused “Show map region name markers” to appear as debug text in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where Outfits were not properly translated in German.

Gameplay

If the player is disconnected as part of their first Grunt Hunt, the hunt will now properly reload rather than being stuck without a target.

Silas and Eugene no longer resurrect when relogging after completing ‘Prove Your Resolve’ or ‘Execute Silas’.

Player Ghouls now require a disguise to enter Crater Core and Fort Atlas again.

Starlight Drive In : Fixed an issue that could cause the projector to disappear when turned off.

: Fixed an issue that could cause the projector to disappear when turned off. Ash Cave : Updated fishing locations within this area.

: Updated fishing locations within this area. Various map markers (player, nukes, corpses) now display properly on the map for areas introduced with The Ghoul Within update.

Fixed animation issues with the Atomic Cast Fishing Rod.

Fixed an issue where Cletus Brimstone’s Fire Cloak AOE was being applied to players outside of the encounter.

Head Hunts : Fixed an issue that could cause Head Hunts to not complete if the target was killed too quickly.

: Fixed an issue that could cause Head Hunts to not complete if the target was killed too quickly. Slocum’s Fat Stack lights will now correctly stay on when fast traveling away and back to the camp.

Added a Legendary Exchange Machine to Hocking Hills Station.

Fixed an issue which could cause the Abraxo caches to not respawn as intended.

Fixed an issue where the Deathclaw Handler was not targeting the player correctly.

Prickeye Salad now correctly provides damage resistance and reduces hunger.

Workshop

Public Workshops now properly display their provided materials in green when in the Workshop Menu.

Fixed some cases where the Atomic Shop symbol on a C.A.M.P. object thumbnail incorrectly showed as unlocked when the object was not owned.

Fixed an issue with the Dino Golf Volcano showing in multiple Workshop categories, now only displaying in Decorations -> Outdoor.

Ghoul Vault Boy and Ghoul Vault Girl lamps are no longer described as needing power in the Workshop.

Seasons C.A.M.P. rewards should appear in the Workshop’s New category after they are claimed.

Weapons

All Rise

ㄴAdd the Juggernauts and Steady Legendary Mods to the default mods. This does not affect existing items. ㄴ Increased the unique effect from +10 HP to +50 HP.

Legendary Mods

Elementalist now grants +5 Rad Resistance.

The effects of the Elementalist Legendary Mod now display correctly in the Item Card.

UI

Fixed an issue where recipes in certain languages did not display correctly.

Made improvements to the mouse cursor positioning when setting/selecting item quantities.

Adrenal Legendary mod description field is no longer blank in the Pip-Boy.

Power Armor no longer appears as a valid option in the description of the Reflex mod box.

Updated Help Menus for “Death” and “Fast Travel” to include Highway Town.

Fixed index issue in Workshop Menus that caused some items to not appear.

Fixed grammatical errors in the Athens National Guard Armory Terminal.

Reflex mod effect should now be properly displayed on the Pip-Boy.

“Build” button in Workshop menu while using a gamepad is no longer listed in the hint bar.

Fixed a spelling issue with the Glowing Fasnacht Buffoon mask.

Increased the Pip-Boy preview size of the Action Abe Plushie.

Fixed the name of the Razorback Rucksack in the Workbench menu and the Crafting menu.

Fixed multiple instances of reward HUD notifications displaying incorrectly when unlocking.

Fixed typo causing the Tailgate Bed to appear as “Taligate Bed” in game.

The life percentage meter no longer changes from yellow to black after leaving the idle animation.

Quest

Fixed an issue in “Welcoming Committee” where players cannot interact with Silas or the Rust King if they are a Ghoul wearing a disguise.

Insurrection : Fixed some issues with character hellos and idles

: Fixed some issues with character hellos and idles Dirty Laundry : Fixed an issue which could cause an objective to change without talking to Bodhi.

: Fixed an issue which could cause an objective to change without talking to Bodhi. Dirty Laundry : Fixed an issue which caused one of the objectives to change for players earlier than intended.

: Fixed an issue which caused one of the objectives to change for players earlier than intended. Dirty Laundry : Fixed an issue where quest progression would skip the “Collect Abraxodyne intel briefcases (0/8)” objective.

: Fixed an issue where quest progression would skip the “Collect Abraxodyne intel briefcases (0/8)” objective. Fixed an issue which caused The Loan Shark to stop saying his dialogue options.

Fixed an issue which could cause the Deathclaw to become stuck during “Prove Your Resolve”.

Fixed a visual issue with the Ambush Captains power armor.

Miscellaneous

Fixed Voice Lines for the Hocking Hills Station Robot. It should have more to say now!

Fixed an issue where the Ulysses Outfit was clipping when equipped on female characters.

Fixed incorrect bullet decals displaying when various unfortunate impaled heads in Burning Springs were shot.

Corrected misaligned animations on the Dino Peaks Photo Board.

Fixed an issue where the Deputy Badge Backpack Flair stated it was craftable in Armor Workbenches, instead of the correct Tinker’s Workbench.

Fixed issues with some NPCs in Highway Town T-Posing on sleeping bags.

Mounted Armored Deathclaw Head can no longer be sold to NPC vendors.

Fixed issues with Player Ghoul characters clipping through collars on various outfits.

The Responder Medallion Flair will no longer stretch oddly while moving around.

Enlarged the icon for the Head Hunt Flair in the Workshop menu.

The Rust King flag has been removed from locations outside his direct influence.

Travelling away from another player will no longer kick them from a trade menu.

Fixed an issue which could cause the Special Loadouts Menu to appear blank when using the Punch Card Machine as a new character.

Fixed an issue which allowed teammates to see the stored items in a teammates camp menu.

Known Issues

Missing French Voice Over

Due to production difficulties, voiceover support for Burning Springs Update is not available in French. For the best experience, we recommend enabling subtitles in the game. We look forward to bringing back French voice over as soon as possible and appreciate your understanding.

Gleaming Depths Weekly Challenge Temporarily Removed

The Gleaming Depths Weekly Challenge has been temporarily deactivated while the team investigates a reported issue with the challenge.