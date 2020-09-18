Cancel Sonic Is Trending and Hedgehog Fans Don't Seem to Know Why
The internet can be a fickle place. One day, you have the number one movie at the 2020 box office, and the next, people want you cancelled on Twitter. This seems to be the case for Sonic the Hedgehog, as #CancelSonicTwitter is trending on the social media platform. The problem is, no one quite seems to know why the hashtag has been amplified! Some think it has to do with irritation over a fan game, while others attribute it to unhappiness with the general direction of the video game franchise. Of course, it could just be that Sonic fans were looking for a new hashtag to discuss the blue blur. Regardless, Sonic doesn't seem to be going anywhere, right now!
