Huge New Crimson Desert Update Goes Live, Here Are the Patch Notes

An enormous new update for Crimson Desert has today been released across all platforms. Upon its launch this past month, Crimson Desert was initially met with a bit of a mixed response from players due to a handful of sizable issues that were found in the game. Luckily, developer Pearl Abyss worked quickly to resolve these errors, and has since seen a wave of positivity come the game’s way. Now, Pearl Abyss is looking to capitalize on this momentum by releasing another sizable patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.04.00 for Crimson Desert is one of the largest that has been seen so far. The biggest addition to Crimson Desert with this patch is the arrival of new difficulty options, which will provide a more diverse experience for players. Other than this, Pearl Abyss has also refined mouse and keyboard controls, added inventory tabs, and upgraded the game’s visual quality.

Outside of these major improvements to Crimson Desert, countless smaller issues have also been rectified with this update. As a result, if you have run across various bugs while playing the game for yourself, there’s a good chance that these annoyances should now be a thing of the past.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Crimson Desert update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

Courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Content

Easy / Normal / Hard difficulty options have been added to Settings > Play. For experienced Greymanes looking for more intense and thrilling combat, Hard difficulty offers a more challenging journey. For those who have enjoyed many boss fights and are looking to challenge them again, the boss rematches feature allowing you to face off against the bosses of your choice will be added soon. Easy Reduced damage taken by the player. Reduced maximum health, aggressiveness, and overall speed of opponents. Extended timing windows for Parry and Dodge. Reduced the frequency of bosses attempting to counterattack or escape when hit. Normal This is the difficulty you have been playing so far. Hard Food item effects won’t be applied immediately and will only take effect after the consumption animation is complete. Increased damage taken by the player. Increased maximum health, aggressiveness, and overall speed of opponents. Reduced timing window for Parry and Dodge. Reduced the invincibility duration for Roll. Increased the frequency of bosses attempting to counterattack or escape when hit. Added additional combat patterns for certain bosses.

Added the Sturdy Gatherables Chest which can be set up with the housing system. The Sturdy Gatherables Chest has 1,000 slots and can be purchased from furniture shops. Materials stored in the Sturdy Gatherables Chest can be used for crafting or refinement even if they are not carried in your inventory.

Added the Kuku Cooler and Enhanced Kuku Cooler items which can be placed with the housing system. The Kuku Cooler can be obtained through a quest, while the Enhanced Kuku Cooler can be crafted. Both can be used to store food items and ingredients. Kuku Cooler: 40 slots Enhanced Kuku Cooler: 330 slots. Ingredients stored in either cooler can be used for cooking even if they are not carried in your inventory.

Added the Collectibles Chest which can be placed through housing mode. The Collectibles Chest can be used to store various quest items and crafting recipes. The Collectibles Chest has 1,000 slots and can be obtained through a quest.

Added an outfit storage feature to the Wardrobe, which can be placed through housing mode. The Wardrobe can be purchased from furniture shops. Each Wardrobe provides 100 storage slots, and the total storage capacity increases based on the number of wardrobes placed. The maximum outfit storage capacity is 1,000 slots.



Added the Select House option where you can change the layout of your house. Selectable house types unlock based on the Greymane Camp expansion level. Compact House Standard House Spacious House Spacious Pailunese House

Improved housing mode-related UI and controls.

Added a function that allows all furniture items placed through the housing mode to be retrieved all at once.

Improved the Greymane Camp. (To avoid spoilers, changes related to this content are listed in the dropdown menu below.) After moving the camp to Pailune, you will receive the Private Storage item which can be placed through housing mode. Added a well to Howling Hill.

Improved the observation feature so that Abyss artifacts can be earned when observing a skill that had already been acquired by using Abyss artifacts.

Improved the following items, which were previously unstackable, to now stack in the inventory: Regular Abyss gears, insects, fish, and animals



Added birds as pets. You can encounter these new companions throughout Pywel. Added the Sotdae of Bond item which allows you to gain Trust with birds. Place various types of food that birds might like on the Sotdae of Bond to feed them and gain Trust. The Sotdae of Bond can be obtained through a quest.

Added 5 new types of cat pets.

Improved the Abyss Heuklang so that it can become your pet.

Added a function to change the names of horses and pets.

Fixed an issue where cats could remain on the player’s shoulder indefinitely, contrary to the intended design. However, considering that many Greymanes actually liked these cats’ behavior, we have added an item that allows cats to stay on the shoulder for a longer period of time. Added an accessory slot for pets, which will allow pets to now take on a wider variety of roles. Sigil of Bonding: Equipping this item on a pet cat ensures it to stay longer on your shoulder.

[Damiane] Added a new exclusive one-handed weapon, the Sword of Starlight, which can be obtained through a quest.

[Kliff/Oongka] Added two new one-handed weapons, Tree Branch and Sturdy Tree Branch. These items can be obtained by cutting down trees and bamboo trees.

Added a new tool, Sturdy Broom.

[Kliff] Added the new Baltheon armor outfit.

Changed the name of Rekhia Plate Helm to Baltheon Plate Helm and improved it so that it can be equipped by Kliff.

Added a secret shop in Pororin where pet equipment can be purchased.

Added additional outfits to certain shops, including the Back Alley Shop.

Improved the Kuku Flame-Resistant Armor and the Kuku Ice-Resistant Armor so that they can be dyed.

Added various ores and wells across Pywel.

Added new cooking animations each dedicated for vegetables, meat, and fish. (Removed: 2026/04/23)

(Removed: 2026/04/23) Reduced the amount of attack and defense gained from equipment reinforcement with grindstones and anvils.

Fixed an issue where the cloudcart could not be called. Improved the cloudcart so that it can be used as a permanent mount. Changed the cloudcart crafting mission so that it can only be completed once.

Improved the prices of goods sold by Greymane NPCs so that they can be bought at a 10% discounted price.

Added livestock vendors across Pywel. Livestock such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, ducks, and chickens can be purchased from these NPCs.

Added 13 new tattoos for characters.

Added a “Lock” function that prevents selling or discarding of the selected item.

Improved gathering and mining so that the quantity of items obtained is applied consistently.

Improved resting in bed so that the player’s character gets up immediately afterward.

Improved NPCs to show a wider variety of reactions to their surroundings.

As part of ongoing visual improvements, replaced select 2D visual assets to better align with the game’s art direction.

In the Mission Dispatch menu, the “Dispatch” and “Repeat Mission” buttons have been separated, allowing selection between performing a mission once or repeating it. (Added: 2026/04/23)

Controls

Added a preset feature for both keyboard/mouse and controllers. The original controls are available via the “Classic Preset”. More detailed controller customization will be added soon.

Added a feature where, when the interaction key is pressed, the corresponding action is performed immediately. [Keyboard/Mouse] This feature, located in Settings > Input > Keyboard/Mouse Customization, can be used when the UI interaction section does not overlap with the keys in the Default Input Group. If the keys overlap, that section will be highlighted in yellow. [Controller] This feature can be used through the default settings in Settings > Input > Controller Customization.

Added the “Evasion Control” and “Switch Roll and Evasion Input” options. This feature allows you to choose between either the original double click/press option or the hold option. Enabling the “Switch Roll and Evasion Input” option switches the controls for Roll and Evasion.

Improved the controls for aiming Added a function that allows you to turn your lantern on and off while aiming. Improved the controls so that even when a weapon is drawn, pressing aim while there is an interactable target nearby will immediately switch to aim instead of guard.

Added the “Using Skill: Element” option. Selecting “Quick Slot Option” allows you to use the selected elements assigned for each individual input.



Changed the controls for Vault. Vault can now only be used by pressing Jump while performing a different attack.

Changed all interactions so that they are executed continuously while the button is held down.

[Keyboard/Mouse & Controller] “Dismount/Drop” and “Cancel” keys/buttons have been combined.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Expanded the range of customizable key bindings.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Changed the Escape key used while under status effects to match the Evade key.

[Controller] Improved the map so that it can be opened by holding the DualSense touch pad or the Xbox controller’s View button.

Combat/Action

Adjusted the overall balance of bosses. Changed bosses so that they are no longer immune to player attacks while performing powerful attacks. Adjusted the frequency at which bosses counterattack or escape while being hit consecutively. Adjusted the attack pattern of certain bosses.

Increased damage taken from elemental status ailments.

Slightly reduced the damage dealt when hitting enemies with pillars or trees.

Added new charging stages for Force Palm Pulse. The skill can be charged up to 3 stages, with damage increasing progressively.

Improved the overall speed of “Examine” when examining items.

Improved the speed of pushing or rotating objects during puzzles.

Improved follow-up attacks so they connect more quickly even when the initial attack is blocked.

Changed Blinding Flash so that it can also be used in areas where weapons cannot be drawn.

Changed Blinding Flash so that it is used toward the target currently being faced during combat.

Improved attack chaining after using Dodge during unarmed combat.

[Kliff] Added the skill Weapon Throw, usable while dual wielding. This ability can be used with the same controls as Shield Bash. Weapons can be retrieved by pressing the same controls or by approaching it.

[Kliff] Improved the attack speed of Force Palm.

[Kliff] Fixed an issue where the parry action after guarding would not trigger when a non-sword weapon was equipped as the primary weapon.

[Kliff] Fixed an issue where Charge could not be used with certain weapons.

[Kliff] Improved Force Current so that Kliff no longer falls from ledges when using it.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added the skill Ambush.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added a skill that has the same effect as Kliff’s Focused Force Palm.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where Oongka could not move horizontally during Vertical Flight.

[Oongka] Improved Oongka’s blaster so that it can be fired during Flight.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where Scatter Shot could be used even without bullets during Back Hang.

Improved “Examine” so that it can be used in your inventory while mounted on a horse.

Improved the brightness and detection range of the Miner’s Lantern Hat so that it can more easily identify gatherable ores. It can now identify stone as well.

Changed the healing effects displayed on targets affected by Healing Force Palm.

Fixed an issue where the “Lift” interaction became unavailable when a restrained target fell into water.

Fixed an issue where stamina would recover when repeatedly drawing and stowing weapons while moving.

Fixed an issue where sprinting, swimming, and some other actions could not be performed while riding the Marni’s Mechahorse.

Fixed an issue where the character would get stuck in certain situations while operating mechanical devices.

Improved spears and longswords so that their attacks flow more naturally during combat.

[Damiane] Improved Quick Reload so that, in addition to being acquirable by skill observation, the skill can also be acquired with Abyss Artifacts. (Added: 2026/04/23)

UI Fixes & Improvements

Improved the inventory so that items can be viewed through category tabs. There are 5 categories: All, Documents, Equipment, Food, Materials, and Others. The Sort settings for each inventory category are saved and will remain in effect even after restarting the game. The same category tabs will also be added to the private storage in the near future.



Improved the inventory UI so that grouped icons will show an icon with a representative image of that group. The feature may be turned on or off in Settings > Play > Show Group Icon in Inventory.

Separated the input options for “Ungroup” and “Ungroup All Items”.

Added “Filters/Search” function to the map.

Improved the map and minimap so that icons are displayed for obtained Memory Fragments. After Memory Fragments are obtained, lanterns will no longer display a detection signal.

Added a feature that allows players to choose the shape and color of map markers.

Improved the map to display the stock status of shop items for shops with whom maximum trust has been reached.

Improved the map and minimap to display well icons.

Improved the minimap to display north, south, east, west.

[Kliff/Damiane/Oongka] Adjusted the layout of the Skills menu.

Improved the Faction Quests and Challenges UI to show the number of quests and challenges available.

Improved the Journal so that reward item information can be viewed.

Added a UI display to shops that show how many of an item the player owns.

Improved shops’ buy menu to display the conditions required for purchasing deactivated items.

Graphics & Settings

Improved the rendering quality of distant objects and textures. The higher the graphics settings, the more enhanced the details and visual clarity will be. Fixed an additional issue where background objects that should only appear under certain conditions were always visible from a distance.

Improved the visual quality of characters at long distances.

Improved hair lighting in shaded areas.

Improved errors and flickering related to displacement mapping.

Added a “Max” size for the subtitle font size setting.

Improved to maintain the camera’s distance to the character when adjusting the visual range.

Added a “Colorblind Mode” option in Settings > Accessibility.

Added a “Chromatic Aberration” option in Settings > Accessibility.

Added a “Photosensitive Mode” option in Settings > Accessibility.

[PC] Improved the quality of “AMD FSR Ray Regeneration”.

[PC] Improved the quality of “Intel XeSS 3.0” upscaling and “Intel XeSS Frame Generation”.

[Steam] Fixed an issue where actions requiring rotation of the right stick, such as Nature’s Snare and reeling in a fishing rod, did not function properly with an Xbox controller when the “Enable Steam Input” was enabled.

[Mac] Reduced stuttering during gameplay.

[Mac] Added a “MetalFX Denoising Upscaler” option in Settings > Video. This option is available starting from macOS Tahoe.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where switching between multiple displays under Settings > Video did not work smoothly.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where the game would launch at an unintended resolution when using certain displays.

[Mac] Improved HDR quality and allowed HDR to be enabled by default “For This Mac” preset when using an HDR-compatible display.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where the screen appeared excessively dark when disabling HDR after it had been enabled.

Stability, Gameplay

Changed the Load menu to display a notice in a slot if the save data is corrupted or invalid.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if HDR was enabled on a monitor that does not support HDR.

Fixed several stability and crash issues across PC, console, and Mac.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others