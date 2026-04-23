Pragmata’s Success Proves Everyone Wrong About New IPs

After Resident Evil Requiem, many Capcom fans weren’t sure if Pragmata would acheive the same success as a new IP in the well-known developer’s library. With other games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6 still continuing strong for Capcom, RE Requiem‘s sales of over five million copies in five days created a new milestone that was almost impossible to reach. However, even after a couple of days, Pragmata has exceeding expectations in ways fans may not have anticipated.

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Some of the sales numbers behind Resident Evil Requiem also reveal how players are very committed to the survival horror series too. The latest entry in this Capcom franchise has an impressive 90% completion rate on Xbox, with 70% of Steam players and 67% of PlayStation 5 players also reaching credits. Due to the similar single-player style of both Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, it’s safe to assume that these games could show similar margins of dedication from its players.

Pragmata Sells Over One Million Copies To Set Records Just Two Days After Release

As of this time of writing, one million copies of Pragmata have been sold only two days after its April 2026 release. This is an extraordinary success for the Capcom sci-fi title, which marks the first game of a brand-new IP. This game was likely successful due to a number of factors, such as the interesting merge of third-person shooting with hacking mechanics for multi-tasking action. Beyond the gameplay, the endearing story behind the father-daughter relationship between Pragmata‘s main characters has enticed many to experience the game’s story.

The sales numbers known so far make Pragmata the fastest selling independent IP in Capcom’s history, easily crushing expected margins. This strong start is only the first milestone the game has completed, with more likely to follow as its popularity and good word of mouth continues. Capcom has cited both the simultaneous Switch 2 launch of Pragmata and the game’s free demo for its early appeal. These choices likely helped the game reach as large of an audience as possible, preventing itself from becoming a forgettable one-time IP that only a handful of die-hard Capcom fans remember.

The positive reviews surrounding Pragmata have certainly helped, giving the game favorable scores all around as a fascinating and innovative sci-fi title. The unique marriage of third-person shooting similar to modern Resident Evil remakes with complex hacking puzzles create a style of gameplay that isn’t like anything else out right now. With limited performance issues on any system, including the often tricky Switch 2, Pragmata has all the markings of a Capcom success that will keep attracting new players.

Publishers Typically Believe That New IPs Carry Greater Risk Since They Aren’t Connected To Established Series

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Whenever a new IP is created, publishers usually are hesitant to support it, as continuations of an established series are “safer” to back in gaming spheres. Capcom in particular isn’t the company you’d imagine to invest heaviliy into a new IP, as their franchises are among the most celebrated in gaming as a whole. Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter are some of the most profitable series in Capcom’s catalog, so it would make sense to continue those games rather than create something new like Pragmata.

Other announced projects like Okami 2 and the upcoming big Iceborne or Sunbreak equivalent expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds prove that Capcom is no stranger to continuing established series. Other publishing and development groups wouldn’t even attempt to craft something different, preferring to stick to the same ideas over and over due to how they already have existing audiences. If made anywhere else, Pragmata may not have reached its milestones due to a lack of confidence in supporting its risky independence.

New IPs Will Resonate With Players Through Polished Gameplay & Unique Ideas

The inclusion of real-time puzzle solving and over-the-shoulder shooting in Pragmata is part of what made the IP resonate in players willing to give it a try. Likewise, other innovative gameplay ideas will attract players whether a game is part of a series or not. If any of Pragmata‘s systems were half-baked, the game would have failed, meaning that polishing and refining unique concepts is crucial to making a new IP find its audience.

Thankfully, games like Pragmata are dismantling the pre-conceived notions surrounding new IPs, proving to many that they can be just as successful as remakes, remasters, or sequels to known properties. The comparisons to Resident Evil Requiem alone make Pragmata‘s unorthodox success astounding, and positive for other games trying to break the mold. Other upcoming projects, like long-time Pokemon developer Game Freak‘s Beast of Reincarnation, could also be widely accepted in the near future.

Hopefully, the success of new IPs will let more games get green lit for development even if they aren’t a part of some franchise. Although the quality of Capcom’s Pragmata was something many weren’t going to question, the great execution of its ideas prove that fans are always willing to lift up new games, even if they have no prior background.

What do you think of the success of Pragmata and what it means for new IPs? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!