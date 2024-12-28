Green Lantern Was a Bad Movie, Even in Sonic the Hedgehog’s Universe

Talk about being universally panned. Audiences have been running at the speed of sound to the theaters to see Paramount’s latest winter blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Adaptations like this are rare, as the movie has been loved by audiences and critics alike, noting that the title embraces its origins and wears its heart on its sleeve. The fourth installment of the live-action film series has been greenlit for 2027, which was set up in the post-credits. Although the film wanted nothing but love, the threequel didn’t hold back when it threw a jab at Ryan Reynolds’ DC box office bomb: 2011’s Green Lantern.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a rather animalistic battle occurs between Gerald Robotnik and Ivo Robotnik (both played remarkably by Jim Carrey), in which they flesh out their hatred for each other. As their roast battle continues, Gerald uses his nanotech to create a massive hand to attack Ivo. In his retort, Ivo said he hadn’t seen a hand that big since he started hate-watching 2011’s Green Lantern. Ivo mentioned the exact year too, so there’s no doubt that the swipe was intentional.

What Happened to 2011’s Green Lantern Film?

2011’s Green Lantern was a box office bomb

Green Lantern underperformed at the box office, as it only grossed $237.2 million worldwide with an estimated production budget of $200 million. The film, which starred Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins, was meant to start a film franchise based on DC characters, which ultimately failed due to its failure. Not only did the movie bomb at the box office but the reviews put a red light on the Green Lanterns’ light. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the 2011 title has a score of 25%, with a critics consensus stating, “Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology”.

While the hate for the movie was recognized in Sonic 3, the 2011 Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds, recognized its commercial disaster during a talk at the Just For Laughs comedy festival last year. When asked about the film, Ryan said, “Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that…oh my God, it’s rough”.

The jab at the movie might not be as damaging to its reputation, but it jokes about its failure for the fun of it. With Reynold’s acknowledgment, Sonic 3 doesn’t hide its desire to reference the comedic actor in the film franchise, as Pikachu is referenced during the Chao Chao Cafe scene. Reynolds played the titular role in 2019’s Pokemon Detective Pikachu. Similarly, Keanu Reeves debuted as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 3, and the actor was mentioned (and adored) by the blue blur during Sonic the Hedgehog.

It might be all wishful thinking, but Ryan Reynolds in the Sonic film franchise wouldn’t cause any harm, unlike 2011’s Green Lantern did to the box office. No hard feelings?