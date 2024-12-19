Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Report Reveals Release Window for Next Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is speeding into theaters today, but Paramount has wasted no time announcing a new entry in the series. According to reporting from Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released in theaters in spring 2027. At this time, information about the new movie is very limited, but its announcement doesn’t come as a major surprise. The first two films were hugely successful for Paramount, and box office projections for the third movie are currently between $55 million and $60 million. The new movie also sets the stage for a follow-up film.

At this time, it’s unclear who will be back for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, but it’s a safe bet that director Jeff Fowler and producer Toby Ascher will both return. Both have been involved with the first three entries in the series, and Ascher said during a Sonic Central presentation earlier this year that “there’s such a rich universe of stories. I don’t see us slowing down at all.” We can probably expect to see most of the cast back, but there’s one actor that remains in question: Jim Carrey. Across the first three films, Carrey has played Sonic antagonist Ivo Robotnik. Carrey has seen something of a career revival as a result, but the actor has openly discussed the possibility of retiring. Whether Sonic 3 will prove to be his final outing as the villain remains to be seen.

Sonic, tails, and knuckles in sonic the hedgehog 3

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 offers a strong hint about where the next movie could go, there’s no shortage of possible games for Paramount to adapt. The Sonic series has been going strong for more than three decades, and there are countless characters that have yet to appear in the Sonic Cinematic Universe. From deeper cuts, to fan favorites, there are a lot of characters and stories that could be adapted. That bodes pretty well for the future beyond even a fourth movie!

With Sonic the Hedgehog 4 more than two years away, it will be interesting to see if Paramount attempts to fill the void with additional content. The Knuckles series helped to do just that earlier this year, with a 6 episode series that aired exclusively on Paramount+. It’s certainly possible we could see further spin-offs. There have been rumors about a second season of the Knuckles show, as well as a spin-off centered around Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow makes his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he’s voiced by actor Keanu Reeves. As of this writing, nothing has been officially stated about either, but it’s worth noting that the Knuckles series seemed to be a strong success for Paramount; according to the company, the show was streamed for 4 million hours in its opening weekend alone.

