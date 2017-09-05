Sony Brings Back “Vote For Your Favorite” Discount Program For PlayStation

A little while back, Sony was running a special "Vote For Your Favorite" promotion, where gamers could vote between two different promotional offers to see which one would become a real deal for them to take advantage of. It was a hit for a while, but it inexplicably went away for some reason, probably because the publisher was so busy setting up other bargains in its PlayStation Store.

But now it's back! Sony has returned the "Vote For Your Favorite" program, announcing that users could vote between two different game discounts for hit Bethesda titles. In this case, they can choose between getting a 50 percent markdown for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or 65 percent off The Evil Within: Digital Bundle, with its DLC included.

Now, this would mean that Skyrim would be brought down to a price of $29.99 (from its normal price of $59.99), and The Evil Within could be as low as $10 (from its normal price of $29.99).

Either way, it's a win for Bethesda, as it's working hard on new projects for both of these franchises, what with Skyrim VR set to arrive on PlayStation VR later this year, and The Evil Within 2 set to debut on PlayStation 4 – as well as Xbox One and PC – in October, just in time for Halloween.

Now it's up to the users to decide which bargain they want. You can head over to this link and vote for the deal of your choice through tomorrow, August 2nd. The winning deal will be chosen and go on sale starting this Friday, August 4th.

More than likely, Skyrim looks like a safe bet, since users wouldn't mind jumping back into that game and experiencing thrills for hours on end as they battle dragons and other threats. But, hey, we know The Evil Within has a pretty strong fanbase as well, so it could be a surprise winner from the vote-off as well.

Here's hoping "Vote For Your Favorite" becomes a weekly thing with Sony again, because, no matter what fans may decide on, everyone wins in the long run!