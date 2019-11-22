Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019: Here Are The Best Official Sony PlayStation Deals

This morning Sony confirmed all of the PlayStation deals they have in store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, and the lineup includes some big discounts on consoles (including the PlayStation 4 Pro), VR, games, controllers, and more. The list of deals is available below, and we’ve included some notes about where you can find the deals and, in some cases, whether or not a better offer might be available.

1. Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP). Featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Listings for this bundle are live here at Walmart with a launch time slated for 9pm PT (12am ET) on November 23rd / 24th. A listing is also live here at Best Buy with the same release date.

2. PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $399.99 (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD. Again, look for this deal to go live at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon at midnight ET on the 24th. However, keep tabs on this Amazon link because they appear to be cooking up a big Black Friday Pro bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Walmart will also offer this PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare bundle for $299 so you shouldn’t settle for a standalone console deal.

3. PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds. This deal (and the VR deal below) were previously confirmed by Best Buy. They will be available here.

4. PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $349.99 (MSRP) / $379.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two popular PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR.

5. PS Gold Headset for $69.99 (MSRP) / $89.99 CAD (MSRP) in all available colors, regularly $99.99 (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP). This deal was previously confirmed by Best Buy. They will be available here.

6. DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 (MSRP) / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). This deal was previously confirmed by Best Buy. You’ll be able to find them here. Amazon has the crystal version on sale for $39.99 at the time of writing.

7. 25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2. Skip this deal because you can get a better one on eBay now. You might also want to keep tabs on this Amazon link because they offered the subscription for only $24.88 this morning. It probably won’t return, but you never know.

8. Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 (MSRP) / $29.99 CAD (MSRP), including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19. This deal was previously confirmed by Best Buy (scroll down to the PS4 previews section), though they are planning to offer Spider-Man: GOTY for even less at $14.99. Walmart will also be matching this deal and offering additional titles with big discounts. The titles listed below are included.

9. PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 (MSRP) / $9.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $19.99 (MSRP) / $19.99 CAD.

