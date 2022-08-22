PlayStation Reportedly Developing Gravity Rush Movie

PlayStation Productions is reportedly in the process of developing a new movie based on the Gravity Rush video game franchise. First released in 2012 on PlayStation Vita, the original Gravity Rush was created by Japan Studio and later received a remaster for PlayStation 4 and a sequel in 2017. And while the series has remained dormant since that time, it looks like Sony is now preparing a revival in the form of a feature film.

According to Deadline, PlayStation Productions has teamed up with Scott Free Productions to work on this Gravity Rush movie. Anna Mastro has been tapped to direct the project while Emily Jerome is said to be the scriptwriter of the movie. Currently, further details on which companies might distribute or publish Gravity Rush have yet to come about.

At this point in time, Sony has greenlit a vast number of films and television shows based on popular video game franchises that belong to PlayStation. Currently, movies associated with Ghost of Tsushima, Gran Turismo, Days Gone, and Jak and Daxter are all in the works in some capacity. Additionally, PlayStation Productions is also creating TV shows based on God of War, The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Of all of these aforementioned projects, Gravity Rush is likely the most bizarre movie that PlayStation Productions is now looking to make. While both Gravity Rush games were largely well-received by fans and critics, the series never caught on in a major way to generate a large amount of revenue for PlayStation. Not to mention, the developer of the series, Japan Studio, was greatly restructured by Sony in 2021. It seemed likely that a new Gravity Rush game wouldn't release at any point in the near future, so to see that Sony is now pushing to make the franchise into a film is quite surprising, to say the least.

What do you think about PlayStation pushing to make a movie based on Gravity Rush? Do you think that this project will ever actually release on the big screen? Let me know your own thoughts on this news either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.