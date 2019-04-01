Sony Updates PlayStation Store Refund Policy

Sony has updated the PlayStation Store’s refund policy to allow users to cancel their pre-orders for digital content and get money back as long as the game hasn’t been played. The new policy will allow for refunds whether the product has been released or not, but there are time limits on how long consumers have to request a refund from PlayStation. Any products including games, DLC, and season passes that have already been downloaded are still not eligible for refunds.

The update for the PlayStation Store’s refund page appears to have been made early on April 1st. The day’s usually one for jokes, but this update is real and can be seen on the PlayStation Support site (via Siliconera and ResetEra). Sony’s updated policy starts with the rules for requesting a refund for full games, downloadable content, themes, avatars and season passes, though the rules won’t help those who have already played a game and decided they didn’t like it.

“After purchasing this type of content through PlayStation Store, you have 14 days from purchase to request a refund to your wallet on PlayStation Network,” the policy states. “If you started to download or stream the purchased content you are not eligible for a refund unless the content is faulty.”

The policy for full games does leave some room to receive a refund though depending on how “faulty” the game is, so a profoundly rough launch or experience may warrant a refund.

What’s worth taking note of though is the updated guidelines for cancelling pre-ordered digital content and getting a refund. For pre-order purchases made more than 14 days before the release of a product, those who bought the digital content can request a refund to their PlayStation Store wallet “at any time up until the release date of the content.” Anyone who pre-orders something less than 14 days before its release date “may request a refund to your wallet on PlayStation Network up to 14 days after the date of purchase.”

It’s also worth noting that all of these policies end with the purchase amount being refunded back to users’ PlayStation Store wallets.

Sony’s updated refund policy can be read in full here.

