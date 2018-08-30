Sony Reveals PAX West PlayStation Lineup, Including Two Surprise Playable Games

We’re just a few days away from PAX West (or Prime) 2018, the big community event that takes place every year in Seattle, Washington. And Sony will be there in spades, with a full slate of games for fans to check out — including two surprises that will be playable for the first game.

As detailed in this PlayStation Blog entry, the company announced that Media Molecule’s Dreams, which has been demonstrated over the past few years, will finally be playable for the first time ever. Players will be able to “dreamsurf through an assortment of levels as varied and unique as the Molecules themselves,” the blog notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Spelunky 2 has been revealed, and Sony will also have that at its booth as a PlayStation 4 release, along with a handful of other indie favorites. There were a lot of fans for the first game, so this is sure to get a lot of attention on the show floor.

The company will be featuring various first-party titles, and will also have some third-party content as well, including Kingdom Hearts III, Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy and more. Of course, it’ll have Marvel’s Spider-Man as well, so you can try it out before it arrives just a few days later on September 7!

There will also be a Media Molecule Game Jam set to take place on Saturday, September 1, from 4 to 5 PM, along with various other panels that surround forthcoming PlayStation 4 releases.

Here’s the full line-up of games that’ll be on hand, including several upcoming PlayStation VR games like Beat Saber:

PS4 Pro

Divinity 2

Dreams

Falcon Age

FIFA ’19

Heaven’s Vault

Hong Kong Massacre

Kingdom Hearts III

Luna

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Omen of Sorrow

Shakedown Hawaii

Spelunky 2

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition

Tetris Effect

The Forest

The Gardens Between

Trover Saves the Universe

PlayStation VR

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Blood & Truth

Creed: Rise to Glory

Evasion

Firewall Zero Hour

Tetris Effect

Trover Saves the Universe

So if you’re going to the event this weekend, be sure to stop by and see what Sony has to offer! You might even get some cool swag for your trouble.