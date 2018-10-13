‘Jump Force’ Closed Beta Is Live, Even Soulja Boy Is Excited

Jump Force is the highly anticipated upcoming fighter mashup game that re-imagines some of the biggest names in anime and manga within the real world. Fans all over the world of franchises like Death Note, Dragon Ball, Yu-Gi-Oh and more are pumped now that the closed beta has begun, including rapper Soulja Boy.

The singer took to his Twitter to share the closed beta times that kicked off on the 12th with Session 3 having just wrapped up. It’s not that surprising that he’d be excited, he’s made no secret of the fact that he has a total nerdy side to him with his love of games and his insatiable love for Pokemon. He’s even released his own game inspired by his “haters” called Beef With Soulja, which he announced back in 2017.

We still don’t have a release date for the ultimate anime and manga mashup but we do know it is coming next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage! You can also sound off with your thoughts on other beloved anime / manga characters you’d like to see added in the comment section below and tell us who you would like to see hit the anticipated game next!

For more about the fighting title itself:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Forcewill bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”