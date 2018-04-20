South Park The Fractured But Whole Added to Nintendo EShop

The Nintendo eShop saw a recent update this week and it comes bearing flatulent goodness. At least in the form of Ubisoft’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole. The hilarious sequel to the game based off of the hit Comedy Central show, the raunchy narrative featuring Cartman and the gang is back and bigger than ever. And now, for players on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

Coming in at $59.99, the South Park title is one of several landing in this month for Nintendo’s digital library, below are a few more additions that you can scoop up soon:

ACA NeoGeo Real Bout Fatal Fury Special

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

Death Road to Canada

Football Manager Touch 2018

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Gal*Gun 2

Manticore

Neo ATLAS 1469

Party Trivia

Shelter Generations

Skee-Ball

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe — demo

Super Chariot — demo

Super One More Jump — demo

The Way Remastered

Where Are My Friends?

Wild Guns Reloaded

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia — Wii U

Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly — 3DS

To get in on the South Park: The Fractured But Whole action, check out the game’s official description for Nintendo’s hybrid console below:

Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid. As the newest member of Coon and Friends, you must create your own superhero, build up your notoriety, and use your superpowers to save South Park. Only then will Coon and Friends take their rightful place as the greatest team of superheroes ever assembled, and get the movie deal they so richly deserve. In a city gripped by chaos, Coon and Friends rise to save the day.

PLAY SOUTH PARK ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

The outrageously offensive superhero adventure is now available on Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the full South Park: The Fractured But Whole RPG adventure anytime, anywhere.

A HERO’S ORIGIN REVEALED

Every hero has a beginning. Are you an alien, a high-tech wonder, or a genetically altered mutant? Create your own one-of-a-kind costume, craft your origin story, and build out your unique superpowers to become the hero this city needs.

EXPLORE SOUTH PARK AT NIGHT

Not only has South Park grown with new places to explore and new characters to discover, but when the sun sets, havoc and chaos reign as the seedy underbelly of South Park comes alive. At night, a whole new world opens up where your alter ego can harness its powers to do whatever it takes to save the town.

COON AND FRIENDS, ASSEMBLE!

Recruit up to 12 members of Coon and Friends to your cause, including Mysterion, The Human Kite, and the infamous Coon himself. Combine your special powers with the heroes from Coon and Friends to eliminate anyone that gets in your way and defeat the dark power that has spread its evil tentacles over South Park.

AN OUTRAGEOUS RPG ADVENTURE

An all-new dynamic combat system offers new opportunities to manipulate time and space on the battlefield, and a revamped looting and crafting system gives you the freedom to develop and refine your powers as you progress through the game. Find loot hidden throughout the land and follow recipes to craft your own outrageous equipment to aid you in battle.

AUTHENTIC SOUTH PARK

This highly anticipated sequel features more than twice as much content as South Park™: The Stick of Truth™. Created, written, voiced, and directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ is authentic, interactive South Park at its finest – hilarious, outrageous, and a whole lot of fun.