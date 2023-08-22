Todd McFarlane Teases Spawn Video Game Announcement Involving Big Franchise

Todd McFarlane, the creator of the Spawn comic book series, has teased that the character will soon be appearing in a major video game franchise. Over the years, Spawn has had a number of his own video games come about and has also shown up in titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and SoulCalibur 2. Now, McFarlane says that Spawn is soon poised to collaborate with a "big" video game brand of some sort, with an announcement seemingly coming this fall.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com to promote his upcoming auction on Whatnot, McFarlane said that he's been trying to decide recently with the mysterious game developer at hand when this new Spawn crossover will be unveiled. Currently, McFarlane said that a reveal during New York Comic-Con, which is slated to transpire in October, is potentially where this initial tease will happen. Regarding the game or developer that this is tied to, McFarlane failed to give many specifics for the time being but is clearly excited to tell fans more in the future.

"We were going to make the announcement at New York Comic-Con, because here's our peeps. It'd be a great time to do it," McFarlane said. "There's an off chance that maybe we come in and do it on the Wednesday or Thursday that week and then I got to get back home."



McFarlane went on to say that the video game that Spawn will be joining stems from a "big corporation" that has worked with a number of other properties in the past. With this in mind, it's feasible that Spawn could be coming to a game like Fortnite or Call of Duty, as both of these titles have seen numerous crossovers in recent years. Regardless of which brand McFarlane might be referring to, the Spawn creator said that his only guiding feedback to those working on this project has been to lean into the "badass" nature of the character. If this is done, McFarlane thinks that Spawn fans and those less familiar with the character will want to play as him for themselves.

