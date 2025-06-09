Disney Dreamlight Valley Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Version

The vast majority of games released on the original Switch are playable on Nintendo Switch 2. Disney Dreamlight Valley is one such example, so those that upgraded to the new system (or are planning to), can pick up exactly where they left off in the game. However, Gameloft has now confirmed that a version of Disney Dreamlight Valley specifically for Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in development. No details have been confirmed, but we can likely expect the developers to take advantage of the system’s increased performance and superior graphics. A release date has not been announced, as of this writing.

It will be interesting to see how Gameloft handles Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Switch 2 version. Several Switch 1 games have been given upgrade paths on the new system, including first-party titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree. Rather than charging full price, Nintendo has allowed existing owners to buy the upgrades on their own, and has even offered some through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Similarly, some third-party developers have offered upgrades for a fraction of the full price, including Hogwarts Legacy and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. That’s not always the case, though. Notably, Sega did not offer an upgrade path for Sonic x Shadow Generations, allowing the game’s existing Switch 1 owners to carry over their save data, but still charging full price.

gameloft has not revealed anhy improvements players can expect from the switch 2 version

Hopefully Disney Dreamlight Valley will have a reasonable upgrade path that allows users to get a better experience on Nintendo Switch 2. The game’s performance on the current Switch leaves a bit to be desired, especially when compared to other platforms, like Xbox. There’s an opportunity for Gameloft to bump up the game’s frame rate and load times, in particular. A smoother experience on Nintendo Switch 2 is something that many existing players wouldn’t mind paying for, provided that the developers keep the price point reasonable. There are already plenty of things Dreamlight Valley players have to pay for in the game, after all.

Gameloft has not said whether the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade will be available by the time the next update is released for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Mysteries of Skull Rock update will be released on June 18th, bringing in new content, as well as some long-awaited quality-of-life updates. That’s probably too soon for the Nintendo Switch 2 version to be released, but hopefully Gameloft will have some more details to reveal in the near future.

In the meantime, Nintendo Switch 2 users are just going to have to continue playing the current version of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game’s performance might not be on the same level as other versions, but the portability does give it a nice advantage.

