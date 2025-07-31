Nintendo Switch 2 Needs Special Edition Consoles for These 6 Games

The original Nintendo Switch had almost 20 different editions that featured characters, games, or more from the world of gaming. Instead of the standard edition, gamers had the chance to get special editions that featured unique colors, styles, or imaging. The Switch 2 doesn’t have any yet, but after seeing that there’s going to be a Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle, surprisingly without a special edition, it begs the question: What games will and should get these unique pieces of hardware?

6. 3D Mario

Since there’s not going to be a special edition of the console for Donkey Kong Bananza, there should absolutely be one for the next 3D platformer on the Switch 2, which is undoubtedly going to be Mario’s chance to shine again. Whether it’s Super Mario Odyssey 2 or Super Mario Galaxy 3, there is going to be a new 3D Mario sometime soon.

And when that game comes out, it is most likely going to be part of a special edition console. Right now, the Switch 2 is fairly bland with one option for gamers, and Nintendo won’t miss the chance to include its most iconic mascot on a console that will surely excite people and get them to purchase.

5. The Next Zelda Game

Similarly, there’s absolutely going to be a new Zelda title at some point. Given that it took Nintendo six years to develop Tears of the Kingdom following Breath of the Wild (admittedly with a pandemic in the middle), it might be a little while before the franchise gets a big, new game.

However, it should come with a new Switch 2 special edition. Tears of the Kingdom got a special edition OLED Switch that was pretty popular, so it stands to reason that fans would love a new version of the Switch 2, complete with the Tri-Force and more.

4. Generation 10 Pokémon

As mentioned, it was a bit of a surprise to see that the Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle is only a bundle. Nintendo missed a golden opportunity to make a special edition console. The bundle is undoubtedly going to convince fans on the fence to buy the console when it’s available, but a special edition would do that tenfold.

There was literally a special edition of the original Switch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it would be a big surprise if the next mainline game for Generation 10, whenever that actually comes out, didn’t have its own unique piece of hardware.

3. Animal Crossing

Given that Nintendo largely abandoned Animal Crossing: New Horizons a couple of years ago, it stands to reason that a new cozy game is coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 sooner rather than later. And when it does, it should also get a special edition.

New Horizons had both a special edition Switch and Switch Lite, so it’s clear that Nintendo sees value in customizing things toward Animal Crossing. Again, it would be a huge shock to see a new game in this franchise come and go without getting one.

2. Smash Bros.

If Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wasn’t the end of the Mario Kart series after its brilliance, then Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also going to have a sequel at some point. The original Switch had a special edition for Ultimate, and the sequel should follow suit, because it has endless possibilities.

Nintendo has the chance to do something fun and unique with this one. Unless it strips back the roster significantly, there are numerous characters from non-Nintendo franchises that could join Nintendo characters on this special edition Switch 2. Imagine a console with Sonic, Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, Ryu, Cloud, and Richter. That would be very difficult with licensing, but one can certainly dream.

1. Cyberpunk 2077 or other AAA third-party

The original Switch had a few different third-party games get special editions, such as Fortnite and Monster Hunter Rise. Therefore, we can state that any Switch 2 special collector’s editions don’t necessarily have to be for Nintendo IPs. They can be anything.

So with that in mind, a big third-party game should absolutely get a special edition. Right now, the biggest is arguably Cyberpunk 2077, but more will certainly get added in the future, and something of that ilk should be rewarded with a unique console.