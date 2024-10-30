Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Another Unexpected Update

Another new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been released by Insomniac Games on PS5. This past week, Insomniac surprised fans by letting loose patch 1.004.000, which notably brought about PS5 Pro support for Spider-Man 2. In the wake of the update going live, though, it seems that it also ushered in some additional problems that players have since been trying to resolve. Fortunately, Insomniac has been quick to act and has now released its second patch in less than a week for the latest Spider-Man game.

Available to download now, update version 1.004.001 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a pretty small one. The patch only addresses four things in total, with the most prominent fix being related to flickering during fast travel sequences. Other than this, Insomniac has also altered some localization errors and has tweaked an issue with the mask of the Advanced Tech Suit for Miles Morales which was appearing as white mistakenly. Lastly, general stability improvements were the only other thing in mention with this new Spider-Man 2 update.

Moving forward, it’s likely that this could be one of the final updates for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5. Insomniac confirmed earlier in the month that it wouldn’t be releasing any DLC for the game, much to the disappointment of many fans. As a result, other than launching a PC port in 2025, this could mark the end of Insomniac’s time with Spider-Man 2. Whether or not any other content or updates will roll out in the future currently isn’t known, but it seems apparent that Insomniac is ready to turn the page to its next major project, which should be that of Marvel’s Wolverine.

If you’d like to get a full look at the patch notes for this new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update, you can find them attached below.