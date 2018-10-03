‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photo Has ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Pigeon Fans Laughing

There’s a lot you can do within the world of Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, but one unlikely activity has you chasing…pigeons? Relax, there’s actually a real-life conclusion to this one that’s funnier than you might think.

Yep, during your runthrough in Chinatown, you’ll run across Howard, an individual with a rather interesting problem. It turns out he’s lost a dozen of his pigeons, and he’s asking for Spidey’s help to get them all.

It’s a matter of getting to certain locations on the map, seeing the bird and then trying to set up a capture point to grab them, though they’re a bit on the fast side.

Anyway, the mission does come with a reward, a research token for each bird captured. And once you get them all, there’s that sweet, sweet feeling of completion.

Well, an interesting set photo has emerged from the now-in-production Spider-Man: Far From Home that shows just how satisfied someone can be capturing all the pigeons — even if it’s unrelated to the in-game mission.

The photo comes from Reddit, with the header, “When you’ve caught all of Howard’s pigeons.” And in it, you’ll spot Spidey actor Tom Holland standing with his arms open, and a bunch of pigeons at his feet. It’s actually pretty hilarious. You can see it in the post below.

What’s equally funny are the responses that came from fans, including “You actually missed out on a boss fight against Howard the Pigeon God,” as well as “The hardest choices requires the strongest wills” (a call-back to Avengers: Infinity War) and “He said, ‘Thanks for the pigeons Bruv!’”

You can check out the full thread here, which is filled with some pretty good conversation — if you’re into that sort of thing.

Or you could just play the game for yourself and see the struggle that comes with capturing all the pigeons. Tell you what, it sure beats going after a kid’s balloon way up in the air, riiiiiiight?

And speaking of awesome stuff from Spider-Man‘s latest film, you can check out this video revealing Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio for the first time, and it’s a pretty spot-on portrayal of the comic book character. Alas, no pigeons…

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to open on July 5, 2019.