‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Meets ‘Super Smash Bros.’ In New Internet Clip

UPDATE: Apparently the mini-game featured in the movie is from Super Smash Bros. Melee, not Ultimate. We regret the error and somehow blame Bowser, because reasons.

ORIGINAL STORY: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has easily become an audience favorite over the holiday season, making nearly $170 million to date- not to mention one of the most appreciated Spider-Man films of all time. So imagine just how much the Internet would love combining it with another fan favorite, Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s exactly what a Twitter user by the name of Lythero did, creating a mini-movie that combines one of the bonus games from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a humorous scene where Miles Morales meets Gwen Stacy for the first time at his local school.

In the quick (but funny) meme, which you can see below, the target-breaking “mini-game” is about to begin with a quick “Ready? GO!” But when Miles puts his hand on Gwen’s shoulder, the challenge ends up being complete, and he promptly gets handed reward points. Check it out!

alright internet, you had your fun my turn pic.twitter.com/7VM71v5Auv — Lythero 🎮 (@Lythero) January 25, 2019

The clip is a huge hit on Twitter, with over 98,000 likes. And it’s gotten some great responses from fans as well, as you can see below.

this belongs in the library of congress national film registry — Connor Rentz (@TheConnorRentz) January 27, 2019

Best meme ever — Buttterflei (@Buttterflei1) January 27, 2019

okay you win — Ian (@BurstsCringe) January 26, 2019

This is like, the only good one — Rokrok (@Vicarious_Rok) January 26, 2019

Hello, im now dead from laughing thNk you so much — ✨nicole ham ✨ (@thenicoleham) January 26, 2019

why isnt this on youtube, i need to share it — Defaul_T (@De_Faul_T) January 26, 2019

This might just be the best one I’ve seen out of all of these. Thank you for this. <3 — Shaun / Deriaz (@DeriazIronfist) January 26, 2019

Hopefully we’ll see more like this, because, hey, it’s the best of both worlds!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Meanwhile, you can get the latest Smash game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via Nintendo eShop.

What do you think of this clip? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!